Cunupia teen drowns at Maracas Beach

Maracas Beach -

An outing with friends on June 5 turned tragic when an 18-year-old lost his life while swimming at Maracas Beach.

The deceased has been identified as Christopher Chin of Cunupia.

Reports indicate Chin was liming with two friends when, around 1.45 pm, the group entered the water. Approximately ten minutes later, Chin began experiencing difficulties.

He reportedly shouted and signalled for help. One of his friends got out of the water to seek assistance. Two men on the shore, along with lifeguards, responded and were able to pull Chin from the water.

Once on shore, lifeguards Anderson Paul, Anthony Paul, and Adrian Ramlochan performed CPR.

Emergency services were called, and Chin was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3.49 pm.