Changing boards following change in government

The House of Angostura, Eastern Main Road, Laventille. - Photo courtesy Angostura

THE UWI ARTHUR LOK JACK GLOBAL SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

A CHANGE in government often brings with it questions – and sometimes confusion – about the continuity of directors on the boards of companies in which the state has a shareholding. A particular contentious issue is whether directors of these boards are required to resign immediately when a new administration takes office.

Unfortunately, changing directors is frequently clouded by emotion, misinformation, and political expectations, rather than a clear understanding of the legal and governance framework that regulates state enterprises. The State Enterprise Manual, which guides the operation of these boards, is also silent on whether directors should resign when a government changes.

Our purpose is to clarify the legal basis for the appointment and removal of boards' directors in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), distinguish between types of entities, and address the myth that board members must automatically resign when a government changes.

Types of state enterprises and their governance structures

First, it is important to understand that not all SOEs are the same. They generally fall into two broad categories:

1. Statutory corporations

These entities are established by specific acts of Parliament (eg, WASA, T&TEC). The governing legislation defines their structure, powers, and the role of ministers in their operation. For instance, the TT Electricity Commission Act (Chap 54:70) refers to government ministers 25 times, assigning defined responsibilities to the Minister of Finance and the line minister responsible for T&TEC.

2. Companies incorporated under the Companies Act

Most SOEs, however, are incorporated under the Companies Act, which provides a framework for corporate governance independent of political considerations. These companies are not subject to ministerial direction, and directors are legally obligated under section 91 of the act to serve in the best interest of the company and its shareholders – not the government. This category include both:

* Publicly listed companies (eg, Angostura, FCB, NGL, NEL, Plipdeco, RFHL); and

* Unlisted companies (eg, those not traded on the stock exchange).

Appointing or removing directors: What law says

For companies governed by the Companies Act, directors are appointed and removed per the company’s bylaws, typically at an annual general meeting (AGM). Under S 91 of the Companies Act, directors have a duty of care to act in the best interest of the company and to report to the shareholders at the AGM.

Legally, neither the government nor a government minister has the legal authority under the act to direct the actions of a director, or demand their resignation. If urgent, changes can be made via a special general meeting or extraordinary general meeting convened by shareholders.

In statutory corporations, however, ministers often have the authority to appoint or remove directors under the specific enabling legislation.

This distinction is often misunderstood, leading to legal challenges when new governments sue directors appointed by the previous administration for decisions taken during their tenure. Directors are bound by fiduciary duties, not political affiliations. Indeed, the Companies Act makes no reference to political party membership as a criterion for board service.

What about publicly listed companies in which state owns shares?

Publicly listed entities are subject to additional regulatory oversight by the TT Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission. These boards operate under principles of good corporate governance and should not be expected to change with every change in government. Changes, if necessary, should occur at the AGM, ensuring transparency and continuity.

These are profit-driven entities, and frequent board turnover due to political shifts can disrupt operations and reduce investor confidence. Angostura, Plipdeco, National Enterprises Ltd, First Citizens and Republic among others fall into this category. During the last administration, the attempt to insert two new directors on the board of One Caribbean Media was defeated at a general meeting of the shareholders.

Issue with politicised appointments

A prevailing – but informal – convention has developed that directors of non-listed state enterprises should offer their resignation upon a change in government. These entities often receive public funding, and appointments may sometimes be perceived as politically motivated, potentially leading to suboptimal board performance.

However, the goal should be clear: appointing directors based on merit, expertise, and alignment with the company’s strategic goals – not political loyalty. The application of proper governance standards would elevate the performance and credibility of all state boards.

Should we legislate a solution?

There are suggestions that cabinet minutes or legislative amendments could address this ambiguity. While possible, this should be approached cautiously to avoid politicising corporate governance in SOEs further. What’s needed is not just rules, but a culture shift towards professionalism, meritocracy, and accountability across all state boards. If SOEs are to be used to implement public policy, then a law should be devised to reflect this purpose with clear lines of accountability to Parliament, as was done in New Zealand.

Conclusion

The management of SOE boards should not be dictated by changes in political leadership. Directors, particularly in companies governed by the Companies Act, are legally bound to serve the interests of the entity and its shareholders, not the party in power. While statutory bodies may involve direct ministerial appointments, even these should aim for professionalism and continuity.

To improve state enterprises' performance and public trust, TT must strive to move away from political patronage in board appointments. Instead, it should foster governance models that prioritise skill, integrity, and strategic alignment. It’s not about “who put you there,” but whether “you’re the right person for the job” – and whether you are delivering results that serve the national interest.