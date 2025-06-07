Barcelona bartender first woman to win Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge

Acclaimed Barcelona bartender of Collage Cocktail Bar, Kat Hood has walked away with the US$10,000 first prize at Angostura’s Global Cocktail Challenge 2025.

The win also secured her a two-year contract with the company.

She is the first woman to have won the challenge.

Having bartended in nine countries, Hood is known for exploring innovative techniques, reimagining flavours and delivering an engaging guest experience.

Her Galleon Sunset Swizzle cocktail combined Angostura’s 7-Year-Old rum with apple-ginger-peppercorn cordial and miso-infused fino sherry. A media release from Angostura said her market challenge cocktail was called The Butterfly’s Kiss and was a fresh contemporary rum twist.

“I’m absolutely buzzing and I couldn’t be happier to be the first woman to have won this competition and to represent not only Spain but also all the women bartenders out there,” she said

“I’m looking forward to spreading the word, Angostura rum rum rum, let’s have fun.”

Angostura deputy CEO Rahim Mohammed said, “It was beyond my expectations to see the competitiveness of the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge. It was amazing to view the interpretation of the Queen’s Park Swizzle and to hear 15 top global bartenders speak so passionately and knowledgeably about a serve and technique that is so important to Angostura.

“Congratulations to all finalists for really bringing to life Angostura and TT. Kat will be an incredible global ambassador for us.”

The second runner-up of the challenge was Australia’s Jay Cozma of Old Love’s Place. Alex Fahrenheim from South Africa placed third.

Both Cozma and Fahrenheim will now serve as Angostura brand ambassadors for their respective countries.

The 11th edition of the challenge was held at the Brix Hotel, Port of Spain on May 23, with 15 top bartenders competing from around the world.

The competition was the culmination of 63 regional and international competitions.

The finalists were from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Lithuania, Malaysia, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, UK, USA and the Caribbean.