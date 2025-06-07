Armed robbery at the Piarco Airport

Piarco International Airport -

AN armed robbery took place at the Piarco International Airport on June 6.

Police said around 9.30 pm two people, one armed with a gun, robbed the fast food outlet at the airport.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rishi Singh said the police were following leads and investigations were ongoing.

The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed the robbery through a release on June 6.

It said the employees of the fast food outlet reported that an undisclosed sum of cash was stolen.

The release said the Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour was informed of the incident and was in communication with the Airports Authority to ensure the Airport remained "safe and secure" for all users.