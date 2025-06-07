Arima woman scammed $9,000 for US visa

- File photo

A 26-year-old woman from La Horquetta, Arima, was defrauded of $9,800 after making payments to a woman she had known for several years.

The suspect, who is from Tunapuna, allegedly claimed to have connections with the US Embassy and promised she could assist the victim in getting a visa.

According to reports, the victim went to the Arima Police Station on June 4 to report the incident. She told officers she paid the suspect between March and April, this year.

However, up to the time of her report, she had not received a visa. After conducting her own enquiries, she discovered that the suspect's claims were false.

In an unrelated report, a Port of Spain special reserve police officer (SRP) from Chaguanas was robbed while walking along George Street, Port of Spain, around 12 pm on June 5.

According to reports, the officer was in the vicinity of Back to Basics when a man walking behind her snatched her gold chain, which had a gold ring as a pendant, valued at $7,000.

The suspect was described as being of African descent, wearing a black jersey and blue three-quarter pants.

Following the robbery, officers on patrol were alerted by the Police Command Centre. Members of the Port of Spain CID Area West and the Port of Spain Task Force launched a search operation.

While searching near the "Plannings" – apartment buildings – by the play park, officers observed a gold-coloured Spanish link chain matching the description of the stolen item. Investigations are continuing.