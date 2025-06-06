Young: Government must act responsibly on TT-Venezuela relations

Former prime minister and energy minister Stuart Young. - File photo

FORMER prime minister and energy minister Stuart Young has advised government to act responsibly in treating with complaints by Venezuela that a group of terrorists allegedly entered its territory by passing through Trinidad and Tobago.

In a Facebook post, Young said Venezuela is seven miles off TT's coast and is this country's closest geographical neighbour.

"It is the height of irresponsibility and arguably, borderline insanity, for our government led by none other than the Prime Minister, Mrs Kamla Persad Bissessar, to declare a use of deadly force policy on any unidentified vessel entering Trinidad and Tobago’s waters from Venezuela."

At a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House on June 5, Persad-Bissessar warned any unidentified vessel making an illegal incursion into TT will be met with deadly force by local security forces.

Young was a formed national security minister from August 6, 2018- April 18, 2021.

He said, "As has happened on many occasions in the past, our radar system may fail to pick up marine vessels entering and leaving our waters. This is nothing new."

The ocean expanse, Young continued, is vast and there are reports of numerous vessels entering and leaving TT’s waters.

"In fact, it is the same UNC that used to scream in opposition about our porous borders."

Young said, "So to now pretend that you can conclusively determine whether a vessel left TT destined for Venezuela with persons onboard is simply not true."

He called on the government to engage in proper diplomatic communications with Venezuela and "to appreciate that as the government you have to act responsibly and judiciously."

Similar calls for diplomacy with Venezuela were made by former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley and former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne on June 5, shortly after Persad-Bissessar's comments earlier in the day.

Young said, "Carrying on with false bravado associated with soap box politics is not only unbecoming but frankly dangerous in the circumstances."

He said the UNC should quickly appreciate that "our future financial stability and energy security is directly tied to Venezuela."

Young cited the Manatee gas project as an example.

He said Manatee was part of the Loran-Manatee field which straddled the TT-Venezuela maritime border.

"Yesterday (June 5), I said it was in 2019 I successfully negotiated with Venezuela for TT to develop Manatee. What happens if Venezuela decides now to cancel this arrangement?"

Young said if the arrangement is cancelled "it would lead to financial disaster for Trinidad and Tobago."

On June 5, Shell issued an advisory to indicate the continuation of work to develop the Manatee project.

The Loran-Manatee field has an estimated 10.04 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas, with the Manatee field having more than 2.7 tcf. Manatee is expected to reach peak production of approximately 104,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Shell took a final investment decision last July to proceed with Manatee's development.

Young advised government "to wake up and stop jeopardising our future and our country’s reputation."