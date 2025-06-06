Where is the evidence?

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: We have an evidence problem in TT. I do not mean in the area of crime – although I presume this may be true, too. What I refer to is evidence in the policy and public service delivery space. Here we have a data deficit, particularly publicly available data.

Let us take a recent example. Shortly after Barry Padarath was sworn in as Minister of Public Utilities, he shared that only 27 per cent of the population receives a 24/7 water supply. The former minister, Marvin Gonzales, swiftly responded, claiming access to water had improved under his tenure. Insults were thrown on both sides with media coverage all week. About a week later, WASA released a statement confirming the 27 per cent figure.

When Padarath first announced this figure, I was shocked. TT is classified as a high-income country by the World Bank. I therefore expected a better water supply to households. When Gonzales countered with success stories, I was also surprised as anecdotal evidence suggested otherwise – we all hear stories of “water problems” daily. Still, what I found most shocking in 2025 TT was the inability to readily verify these claims.

As a researcher, I went to the WASA website to see what data were available. There was none. I then went to the Ministry of Public Utilities website to check. There was none. The absence of this publicly available data allowed a week of posturing and picong on both sides. As entertaining as picong is, it does not improve service delivery. Data and evidence do.

Given that WASA responded with national data on 24/7 water supply, it suggests that some data are collected, but not readily accessible by the public. Public access is important, though.

Firstly, evidence is needed for accountability. Our politicians are elected based on promises of service delivery. How can we hold them accountable if we do not have readily available public data?

I use the UNC manifesto on health as an example as the UNC is the sitting government. The UNC promised (among other things) to "establish maximum waiting times" for health services. This is an excellent objective, and if achieved could positively impact lives. But we need data to measure progress. Data on waiting times should be publicly available so that we as a population can assess progress and hold the government to account.

The absence of these types of data often means that political success is displayed by grandeur: large infrastructure projects, ceremonial ribbon-cuttings. Visibility is paraded as success. This is not to say that large projects are not needed – we all benefit from the highways, hospitals, refurbished airport, etc. But this is not all that successful government should be about.

The absence of publicly available data also makes space for misinformation campaigns. If the average Joe or Jane cannot readily access data on public matters, we easily descend into "he-say, she-say" debates. Again, the first week of the WASA story is a case in point.

The UNC recently published a list of holders of Priority Bus Route permits as a signal of transparency, so perhaps this call for publicly available data in the name of accountability will not fall on deaf ears.

Secondly, evidence is needed to inform policy. One of the fundamental economic problems is scarcity. A government may have vast ambitions, but it can only do so much because of budget constraints. Resources are limited. A response to this is to direct resources to the highest needs. To determine the highest needs, we need evidence. I offer two examples here.

If we had robust data on education achievement by district, resources could be directed to schools that have the highest needs to provide them with extra support. Another example relates to water, which I began with. If we had data on water access levels by communities across the country, then resources could be directed to those with the highest needs. These communities exist in yellow, red and blue areas in the country. Water access is a fundamental need, not a partisan issue.

Evidence-informed policy is used globally. It has become so esteemed that the Nobel Prize in economics was awarded to economists who advanced the use of evidence in policymaking in both 2019 and 2021. With our high level of GDP per capita, alongside our high level of human capital, TT should be investing in the data infrastructure to allow this type of evidence-informed policy locally.

The UNC's mantra has been when the UNC wins, everybody wins. When data are publicly available, transparency and accountability win. When we apply evidence to policy, those with the biggest needs win. Isn't this what we should be striving for as a society?

DR JAMELIA HARRIS

economist