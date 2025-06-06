Wade Mark acts as President

Wade Mark was sworn in as president of the Senate on May 23. He is currently acting as President of Trinidad and Tobago. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

SENATE president Wade Mark is currently acting as President of Trinidad and Tobago as President Christine Kangaloo is not in the country.

In a release, the Office of the President said Mark was sworn in on June 6 at the Office of the President, St Ann’s.

It said the acting President assumes the duties of President Kangaloo, who left the jurisdiction on June 6. The release did not say when Kangaloo would return.

The release said prior to the swearing in, Kangaloo met with Mark on May 27 at President’s House.