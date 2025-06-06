Vybz Kartel concert promoter threatens legal action over ticket refunds

Patrons at the One Caribbean Music Festival are unable to hide their disappointment after the no-show of the majority of the majority of international artistes at the event. Photo by Daniel Prentice

The organisers of the One Caribbean Music Festival have sent a formal letter to Island eTickets, demanding that the company stop processing refunds for the event.

In the letter, the festival’s PRO, Katryna Browne, said the event had not been cancelled. She also pointed out the platform’s refund policy, saying issuing refunds went against this, as it clearly states that refunds are only given if an event is cancelled. The policy also states that changes to the venue or performers are not grounds for refunds, and that refunds are generally not available.

The organisers asked the online ticketing platform to stop all refunds immediately; provide a report of any refunds already given, including names, amounts and reasons, and confirm in writing that no more refunds will be given without official approval from the One Caribbean Music Festival team.

“To date, the One Caribbean Music Festival has not been cancelled, and as such, any and all refund activity is in direct conflict with your stated policy.

The letter said the order would stay in place while an internal investigation is carried out. Island eTickets was given five business days to respond and warned that legal action may be taken if the ticketing company does not comply.

Newsday has e-mailed Island eTickets for a response.

Island eTickets said refunds were being issued to all patrons who purchased tickets for this event through the Island eTickets platform, regardless of whether they attended.

“These refunds are processed as direct reversals to the credit or debit card used at the time of purchase. Once initiated, the process typically takes seven to ten business days to complete.

“We are issuing full refunds, and this is being done at our own expense, as Island eTickets will still absorb the non-refundable processing fees associated with each transaction.”

The platform said the financial arrangements between Island eTickets and its event partners are subject to strict confidentiality and cannot be publicly disclosed.

Island eTickets said it had the right to issue refunds under section 9.8 of its Merchant Service Agreement, which allows the company to process refunds without the event organiser's consent if the event turns out to be significantly different from what was advertised.

Newsday has also enquired from the organisers if a similar letter was sent to Miami-based ticketing platform, Frontline Ticketing, which also promised refunds.

Jamaican dancehall star Adidja "Vybz Kartel" Palmer was billed as the headline performer for the One Caribbean Music Festival, held on May 31 at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. However, the event fell apart after Kartel withdrew at the last minute, citing a breach of contract. His exit led to most of the other international acts also pulling out. The event's promoter, Odane Anderson, of Jacho Entertainment, told Newsday on June 5, he did not understand on what basis the two ticketing platforms were giving refunds.