Venezuela criticises Kamla's 'irate, unjustified' reaction to terrorist claims

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Venezuelan government has described Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's reaction to its concerns about a group of terrorists allegedly entering its territory through Trinidad and Tobago as "irate and unjustified."

The Venezuelan government warned Persad-Bissessar's statements could compromise TT-Venezuela relations.

At a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House on June 5, Persad-Bissessar said government has no evidence to substantiate this claim by the Venezuelan government. She also warned that any illegal incursion by any unidentified vessel into TT waters will be met with deadly force by local security forces.

In a statement on June 5, the Venezuelan government said it was surprised by this response from Persad-Bissessar to a legitimate complaint by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro about the entry of criminal elements from Trinidadian territory into Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government said, "Venezuela has captured criminals of Trinidadian origin, who have confessed their plans, statements that have been duly supported with compelling evidence presented by the competent authorities."

The Venezuelan government added, "The appropriate thing to do in the face of this serious situation is to offer cooperation and willingness to clarify the facts."

The Venezuelan government said Persad-Bissessar's "virulent and high sounding attitude raises serious suspicions of complicity with this incursion and compromises the good relations that exist between our countries in fundamental areas.

Venezuela advised TT authorities "not to engage in geopolitical games that are alien to the interests of our peoples."

The Venezuelan government reaffirmed its commitment to "peace, sovereignty and mutual respect."

The Venezuelan government repeated, "Any legitimate concern must be channeled through diplomatic channels, not through threats or unfounded statements that only fuel artificial tensions."