UNC: Government works contracts signed just before election

Barry Padarath -

MINISTER of Public Utilities Barry Padarath alleged 360 CEPEP contracts were signed mere days before the April 28 general election, which saw the former PNM administration swept from office. He was addressing a post-cabinet briefing on June 5 at the Red House, Port of Spain. He said the contracts were renewed for three years.

Padarath said CEPEP management had recently told him the renewals were done allegedly without any cabinet approval via a cabinet note.

Saying CEPEP had been shifted to his ministry from the Ministry of Local Government, he said he had asked Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen if she knew of any cabinet approval for the extensions. Padarath said Ameen told him the CEPEP management had refused to extend existing contracts for a further three years on the eve of a general election.

Saying the CEPEP had ballooned under the former PNM administration, he alleged 275 of the 350 contracts – or 75 per cent – had been in PNM-held constituencies.

Padarath described CEPEP as "a party system for PNM boys and girls."

He said many CEPEP contractors were allocated more than two-three gangs, which he said saw returns of $40,000-$50,000 per month.

Alleging a situation of "feeding at the trough" at CEPEP, he said the population must be told where the money had gone.

Padarath alleged that a building was rented for CEPEP at the Eastern Main Road in north Trinidad from relatives of a former public official, but it was never used.

Padarath said certain individuals were now crying doom and gloom because they had enriched themselves at a time when some people did not know where they were getting their next meal.

He told the population that previously they had not been getting roads, drains and laptops, because of alleged wastage under the former regime. He promised an audit of all CEPEP assets.

Padarath said the government would review the programme as a whole including reviewing its vehicles, equipment and rental facilities. He wondered how contracts were renewed for three more years, without any evaluation being done.

Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Saddam Hosein earlier claimed that in his ministry some 73 long-term contracts were renewed on April 25, the Friday before the general election.

He alleged "a flurry of activity" at the Rural Development Company (RDC), with some contracts signed on the very day on the election.

Saying some contractors earned $45,000 per fortnight, he said the programme was used as election-day machinery, with contracts largely assigned to marginal constituencies.

Hosein questioned whether a contract to renew the employment of one official in a programme linked to the ministry had in fact been properly signed.

Newsday called former minister of local government and rural development Faris Al-Rawi, now an opposition senator.

He said he had not heard what was said at the briefing. Saying a minister did not engage over contracts, he said Newsday should refer to the CEPEP board of directors.

"Procurement under the public procurement law is a matter for boards."

Al-Rawi said that the reason was why he had been very careful to warn one public official that he had no business to be personally interfering in contracts in WASA.

"I would ask you to challenge them and ask them if I engaged in any contract personally."

Al-Rawi declared, "I will warn this entire public and the world to be very careful to get the full and proper particulars and facts.

"Very often what is said in political statements – all ministers of government being politicians themselves – is often only part of the truth.

"It is often loaded with innuendoes and allegations and statements of 'aha-isms', but when we get to full and frank particulars and facts, you find everything is just dissolved into nothing.

"So let is be cautious to get the proper facts."

Al-Rawi said under the procurement legislation, a particular process must now be followed.

"I will remind again that a minister's portfolio is for policy matters or matters that are gazetted by the prime minister in legal notices.

"None of them would include contracts inside of corporate entities like CEPEP or RDC, if that is what I understand has been said."