Trinidad and Tobago hockey men school U-21s ahead of Pan Am Cup

TT men's player Joel Daniel on the attack against the U-21 team in a practice match at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, June 6. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Trinidad and Tobago's men's hockey team taught their under-21 men counterparts a lesson in friendly action at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, on June 3 and June 4. The senior men won the first encounter 6-0 and clinched the second 2-0.

Both teams used the friendlies as preparation for upcoming international tournaments in the coming weeks. From July 24-August 3, the senior team will be engaged in competitive action at the Pan American Cup in Uruguay. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

Meanwhile, the under-21s are sharpening their sticks for the Junior Pan Am Championships which will be held in Paraguay from August 9-23.

In game one on June 3, the senior team stamped their authority early, with star player Teague Marcano and Shaquille Daniel scoring in the first ten minutes. The juniors held their own for a while, but both Marcano and Daniel added to their tallies as they scored in the 34th and 56th minutes respectively.

Jordan Reynos rounded off the scoring with a quick double as he netted in the 57th minute, before adding another item two minutes later .

In game two, the junior team, which is being coached by Glen Francis, put up a much better fight as their senior counterparts got a 2-0 win. Again, the aggressive Daniel was a difficult proposition for the junior team, as he scored a quick brace in the 40th and 47th minutes to give the Akim Toussaint-coached team a second straight victory.

The matches were played in an 11-a-side format and under official International Hockey Federation (FIH) rules.