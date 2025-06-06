Sizzla still loves Trinidad and Tobago, despite Caribbean Music Festival fallout

Sizzla Kalonji

Jamaican reggae artiste Miguel “Sizzla Kalonji” Collins has taken to social media to clear the air about his involvement at the One Caribbean Music Festival.

In an Instagram post, Collins responded to public comments made about his performance fee, saying they did not reflect what actually happened.

He said he never told the promoter to pay him the same amount as another performer who did not appear at the event.

According to Collins, “We simply told the promoter in a meeting, when he had not yet offered to pay the 50 per cent down payment stated in our contract, that he could instead pay us the 50 per cent he planned to give the other headline act, and I would perform.”

He added that he started preparations to perform with only 10 per cent of the payment, out of respect for his fans in Trinidad and Tobago, but was still not paid the agreed balance when he arrived at the hotel.

Despite this, Collins said he believed the promoter and sponsors had made a genuine effort to deliver a good event. The One Caribbean Music Festival was held on May 31 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Jamaican dancehall star Adidja "Vybz Kartel" Palmer was the billed headliner, but withdrew just before the show, citing a breach of contract. After his withdrawal, most of the international acts, including Collins (Sizzla), did not perform.

Collins is now expected to perform at a pop-up concert titled One Love at SoundForge in St James on June 7.

“Trinidad and Tobago, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere until I sing for my fans,” Collins posted. “TT, you hold a special place in my heart. Our history runs deep. I owe this to my beautiful fans.”

He said his team waited in their hotel room for further word from the promoter but received no update. “Even if I had decided to perform without the remaining payment, we didn’t hear anything. We waited and waited. I eventually fell asleep,” he said.

Still, Collins said he remains positive and has been working in the studio with local artists while in Trinidad. “We’re moving on. We love Trinidad. One love, Trinidad,” he said.

However, a source close to the festival said the remaining payment, reportedly TT$200,000, was offered on the night of the event but was not accepted. The source also said it was not feasible to offer the same fee as the headline act to other performers, as the team had to consider fairness and the overall show experience. Only one international artiste, Chronic Law, took the stage and performed. The source added that concerns from some artistes included the venue and crowd response. However, they said there was a strong police presence, and most patrons gave positive feedback about the event, despite technical issues earlier in the night.