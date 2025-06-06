Simmy De Trini brings Happiness to Queen’s Hall

Comedian Simmy De Trini

How do you recover from trauma? How do you pick up the pieces after loss? How do you convince yourself to fight for another day? Comedian Simmy De Trini, a neurodivergent creative living with AuDHD (Autism and ADHD), has found her answer – she puts Happiness Over Everything.

Returning to Queen’s Hall on June 7 for her third Stand-Up for Something production, Simmy delivers a bold, heartfelt comedy event built on the belief that laughter is survival. Last year's edition played to a sold-out crowd, and this year, ironically, it coincides with World Caring Day.

The show covers healing, inclusion and community – with jokes.

Simmy said from the pain of parenting struggles and the rollercoaster of relationships to the chaos and clarity that comes after divorce, Happiness Over Everything dives deep into the trenches of adulthood and surfaces with punchlines.

The show also pokes fun at the ways we “care less” with bullying, toxic relationships, workplace stress, discrimination, and all the little injustices Trinis face every day, but from a comedic perspective.

This adults-only production features Andrew Johnson, Jerome Richardson, Kevin Soyer, and award-winning actresses Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar, with a brand-new one-hour comedy special by Simmy herself.

It will hosted by Keevo, with live musical comedy performance from Pootie and the Saltfish.

Showtime is 7 pm.

For more information follow Simmy De Trini on Facebook and IG