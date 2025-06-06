Rowley: What happened to diplomacy?

Dr Keith Rowley -

Former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is describing as “madness” Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s announcement that “TT is off-limits to Venezuela.”

She made the statement at a post-cabinet media conference at the Red House, Port of Spain on June 6, in response to a statement made by Venezuelan Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello, who vowed to pursue anyone attempting to destabilise Venezuela.

In a Facebook post titled Shoot First, Find Out After, minutes after the end of the briefing, Rowley asked what happened to standard diplomacy, fact finding and common sense in handling sensitive matters of this nature.

“To throw down a “deadly force” gauntlet to Venezuela can only be viewed as ‘powerful stupid’ and an unnecessary burning of our bridges with a friendly neighbour, in a thinly veiled attempt to curry favour abroad.

“Our gas fields are 60 miles out at sea. Does the Prime Minister really believe that we can adequately defend those operations, with force, against a highly militarised neighbour like Venezuela?”

He said the fact the government had “no information about insurgents or any bad actors using TT’s territory against another is “no basis to be so belligerently dismissive of any allegations made by any of our neighbours. Ignorance is never a solid basis on which to approach any issue.”

Rowley said history had already shown that there was a coup in TT without the country’s own security services being aware of its planning or execution, until it was too late.

“We also saw, in full public view, a failed drone attack on the life of President Maduro, in a clear attempt at assassination of a regional leader. These are background occurrences that must never be ignored.”

He continued, “So now, not only is the vital Dragon deal declared ‘dead’ by an intemperate Prime Minister but we also now declare Venezuela a hostile nation against whom we have flippantly authorised the use of ‘deadly force’ in situations that we ‘have no information’ and clearly do not understand.”

Rowley said TT would have been in a much better position if a cooler response had been made.

“If the Prime Minister and her erstwhile advisers believe that this makes us look strong, we would have not only appeared stronger but would have been in a much better position if we had chosen to drink our bush tea at a cooler temperature, in preservation of our own interest.”