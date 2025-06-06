PNM calls for prudent diplomacy to ease TT-Venezuelan tension

Dr Amery Browne -

The Opposition PNM says prudent diplomacy is critical to address Venezuelan allegations about a paramilitary group entering its territory via TT.

Former foreign and Caricom affairs minister (now Opposition Senator) Dr Amery Browne made this point on behalf of the PNM on June 5.

In a statement issued after Persad-Bissessar and Sturge's comments on this issue, Browne said, "It is in our interest to engage in prudent diplomacy as opposed to sabre-rattling and name-calling."

He added, "As a responsible and patriotic Opposition, we will avoid saying and doing anything to inflame a highly sensitive situation in our neighbourly relations."

Browne said, "The principles in this current matter are as follows: any state making observations and allegations of a terrorist incursion originating in a neighbouring state and involving any alleged participation of one or more nationals from that neighbouring state must be treated with directly, urgently, and responsibly."

He cautioned against recourse to "megaphone engagement" in addressing this situation.

Browne said swift outreach and direct engagement on the part of TT via our well-established diplomatic and national security channels was the way to go.

"The prudent immediate response on our part would have been to have initiated immediate outreach via the Ambassador of Venezuela in Port of Spain and likewise via our Embassy in Caracas."

Browne advised Sturge and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander to "also urgently engage in relevant discussions with their counterparts across the border."

He said, "We have always maintained that good neighbourly relations across this shared border are in the best interest of both states, and diplomacy, dialogue, and direct collaboration can help with clarification, investigation, and avoidance of unnecessary tension."

Browne said, "It is in our sovereign national interest to avoid engaging in any cycle of rhetoric that escalates tension."

He asked why government had not met with Venezuelan ambassador Alvaro Cordero for a frank discussion and clarification of the positions and understanding of both sides.

"He is based right here in Port of Spain. Communication with a neighbouring state via media conference rhetoric should never be a first resort."

Browne added, "It would be irresponsible of the government for this week to end without it initiating such direct dialogue."

He said, "Such an approach would continue to prudently serve the best interest of our fishermen, our recreational and commercial marine sectors, our energy sector, our search and rescue collaborations and importantly, all counter-narcotics, counter-smuggling, and counter-trafficking operations in the Gulf of Paria and beyond."