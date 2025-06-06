Penny: New PNM era to listen, learn, love

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles had the opportunity to receive feedback from constituents in Central Trinidad about the April 28 general election and lessons the PNM must learn from the election as it rebuilds.

The occasion was the PNM's first town hall meeting in Central Trinidad on May 31.

In a post on her Facebook page on June 5, Beckles said the meeting. "heralded a new era in how we listen, learn and love."

Constituents from Couva North, Couva South, Chaguanas East, Chaguanas West, Claxton Bay, Tabaquite, Caroni Central, and Caroni East had the opportunity to ask questions and make suggestions to Beckles and other PNM parliamentarians at the meeting.

Beckles said the focus of the meeting was " the crucial task of rebuilding our party."

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne, PNM chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings and Opposition Senator Janelle John-Bates were among the senior party members who accompanied Beckles to the meeting.

Beckles said, "We are committed to listening and, above all, to creating an open space for members to express their concerns and to share their ideas."

She added, "Rekindling our collective passion demands a fresh outlook, which includes embracing the perspectives of our members, ensuring we listen and making the best decisions for our future."

The PNM is due to hold internal elections for all posts on its national executive on June 22, with the results being announced at a special party convention on June 29.

On June 2, Beckles was nominated unopposed as PNM political leader.

The post of political leader which became vacant when former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley vacated the post on May 2.

Beckles unsuccessfully challenged Rowley for the PNM's leadership in 2014.

Her "One PNM" slate will launch its internal election campaign at Angel Harps Pan Theatre, Arima on June 7 at 6.30 pm.