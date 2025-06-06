Griffith: Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force has a use of force policy

Gary Griffith. - File photo

FORMER national security minister and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) officer Gary Griffith says the TTDF already has a use of force policy in effect. The Coast Guard is the maritime arm of the TTDF.

He made this comment in response to statements made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a post-cabinet news conference on June 5.

At that briefing, Persad-Bissessar said government has no evidence to support claims by Venezuelan vice-president Diosdado Cabello that his country's security services had arrested "a group of terrorists" who allegedly entered Venezuela via TT.

Persad-Bissessar said government must take all threats about potential incursions into TT very seriously.

"I will speak to the Minister of Defence (Wayne Sturge) and the Attorney General (John Jeremie) to seek advice and protection for our Coast Guard, to use deadly force on any unidentified vessel entering TT waters from Venezuela...smuggling military able-bodied men and women... TT is off limits to them."

In a WhatsApp comment on June 6, Griffith said the TTDF has a use of force policy.

"Yes they do. The TT Coast Guard is highly trained to understand the use of force policy."

Griffith said, "Remember there is a difference with a coast guard, which is what we have, and a navy which is what Venezuela will have."

He added this difference is evident when one assesses the manpower strength, technology, equipment and vessels which both countries have.

"That is why we have a coast guard. It's more to guard the coastline."

In terms of securing TT's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which is 12-200 miles offshore, Griffith said, "That is where you require items such as an offshore patrol vessel which we do not have at this time."

The Coast Guard has two Cape Class patrol vessels which were built by and acquired from Australian shipbuilder Austal under the former PNM government.

Griffith said vessels which were acquired in the May 2010-September 2015 tenure of the former UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government, "could have prepared us properly to deal with securing our assets from external aggression such as sabotage and so forth...to deal with securing our assets in that EEZ."

He repeated this did not happen because the former PNM government refused to maintain those vessels.

Before the April 28 general election, then national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds said efforts were being made to repair the Damen vessels and bring them back into service. Hinds said some of that work was taking place in Suriname.

Griffith, a former TT Regiment captain, said the role of the TTDF "includes to protect TT from external aggression, so that is part of the role and function of the TTDF."

He also reflected on the purpose of the Defence Ministry which he conceptualised while he was national security minister.

"The impetus behind establishing the Ministry of Defence was to ensure that the Prime Minister is thoroughly equipped with accurate, timely, and strategic guidance when confronting any real or perceived external threat—whether from a hostile nation, mercenary forces, or terrorist groups."

Griffith said, "To fulfill this mandate, the ministry must be composed of highly trained, qualified, and experienced professionals with deep expertise in military strategy, armed conflict, and international defence protocols."

The ministry's role is twofold.

Griffith said its first objective is provide clear strategic counsel on de-escalating confrontations through informed, measured responses.

The second, he continued, is to be perpetually prepared with comprehensive defensive strategies to safeguard national sovereignty and security against any external aggression.

"This structure ensures that national leadership is never unprepared, and that the defence apparatus functions not only reactively but proactively—with wisdom, precision, and foresight."