Focus on future, not blame game

-

THE EDITOR: A lack of self-restraint is often a symptom of low emotional intelligence – a trait that has plagued political discourse in TT for far too long. Unfortunately, despite a new dispensation, we are once again witnessing the same unproductive behaviour.

While it may be tempting to indulge in the blame game, I urge the new government to rise above this tendency. The people have given you a significant mandate – not to dwell on the failures of the past, but to lead us out of the crisis we face.

All your energy should be focused on the path ahead, not consumed by recounting the missteps of the previous PNM government. The challenges before us are far too urgent and demanding.

Your priorities must be clear and unwavering:

1. Restore safety and security to our nation.

2. Transform weakened institutions that no longer serve the people effectively.

3. Craft and execute a robust economic strategy to lead us toward sustainable prosperity.

These three strategic watchwords – safety, transformation, and prosperity – should consume your time and guide every decision. There should be no room left for political point-scoring.

Remember, you were not elected to criticise. You were elected to govern, to secure our citizens, and to lift us out of economic stagnation.

As Peter Drucker (management consultant) aptly said, “Leadership is about results. It’s not about giving grand speeches or being popular.” If you achieve results and happen to be eloquent and well-liked along the way, even better. But make no mistake, results come first.

If followed, it could elevate the quality of governance and inspire a more constructive political culture in TT.

Let this be the measure of your legacy.

D RAMKISSOON

via e-mail