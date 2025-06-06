Family hosts fundraiser for disabled Carapichaima toddler – Help Sarai thrive

Angeli Rambally and her four-year-old daughter, Sarai Rambally. - Photo courtesy Angeli Rambally

Angeli Rambally is sending her love and heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out in support, as her family continues to fight to give their four-year-old daughter, Sarai Rambally, a quality life and independence.

On Mother’s Day, May 11, the 27-year-old mother of two from Carapichaima shared Sarai’s story with Newsday, opening up about the struggles her family faces and the strength they continue to summon each day.

Sarai is currently being treated at the Paediatric Neurology Clinic at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and the Neurosurgery Clinic at the San Fernando General Hospital. A recent ophthalmological assessment confirmed she is blind.

Sarai has been diagnosed with hydrocephalus and has a VP shunt in place. She also has epilepsy, currently managed with monotherapy, a history of infantile spasms that were treated with steroids, global developmental delay, and visual impairment.

Her condition is complex and requires ongoing care from a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Sarai is at risk for serious orthopaedic issues such as contractures and scoliosis, which can cause her significant discomfort.

She also experiences feeding difficulties, chronic constipation, and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, putting her at risk of aspirating food, a danger that requires specialised care from both gastroenterologists and respiratory experts.

Therapies are vital to preserving what mobility and function Sarai has. She needs intensive physiotherapy and speech-language therapy at least three times a week and occupational therapy weekly.

Her care involves oversight from a wide range of specialists: paediatricians, neurosurgeons, neurologists, dietitians, psychologists, ophthalmologists, and palliative care experts. She also requires mobility equipment such as an adaptive wheelchair with trunk support, a special feeding chair, and a modified car seat.

Rambally describes caring for Sarai as a full-time, round-the-clock job.

“There’s no break,” she said.

“Sarai can’t move on her own. It’s physically and emotionally exhausting.”

Despite the relentless demands, Rambally remains steadfast in her devotion to her daughter. Her husband, 29-year-old Ricardo Rambally, works full-time as a machine operator and is the family’s sole breadwinner.

Rambally admits she was hesitant to share her story publicly at first, but since opening up, the support has been overwhelming. Speaking with Newsday again on June 6, she said, “We’ve received some financial assistance, still not enough to cover all the therapy Sarai needs, but I am beyond grateful. I’m overwhelmed by the kindness, the advice, the support, and the prayers. People are still calling, still reaching out.”

Despite the challenges, the Ramballys are determined to keep going. With the help of close friends, the family is hosting a vegetarian barbecue fundraiser on July 12.

“We’re doing only veggie because meat is too expensive. “This is our first time, and we want to make sure the food tastes good and people feel it’s worth their support.”

Asked if anyone from the Ministry of Health had reached out after the first story was published, Rambally paused before replying softly, “No, no one from the Ministry has contacted us.” She didn’t linger on the disappointment, quickly shifting focus back to the upcoming fundraiser and the growing community of support.

Anyone wishing to assist the Rambally family can donate via Ricardo Rambally’s RBC savings account: 110000004237345.

For more information or to offer help, the family can be contacted at (868) 752-8394 or (868) 755-6547.