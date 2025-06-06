Ex-Windies star Bravo makes courtesy call to Moonilal

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, left, receives a token of appreciation from Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries

FORMER West Indies and Trinbago Knight Riders star Dwayne Bravo made a courtesy call to Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Roodal Moonilal, on June 5.

The meeting was held at the ministry’s head office at the International Waterfront Complex head office in Port of Spain.

A media release by the energy ministry said “dialogue focused on the intersection between the energy sector and sports.”

The energy sector is crucial in “powering the local economy” and “providing infrastruture” which benefits sports and communities.

Moonilal, who presented Bravo with a token of appreciation, mentioned the “importance of inclusive dialogue on the energy sector, highlighting that public understanding and awareness are essential for informed participation in the country’s energy future.”