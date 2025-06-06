Education failure in Tobago

THE EDITOR: The efficient, or shall we say useful, investment in education takes place in the primary schools. Thus the Tobago House of Assembly's Secretary for Education, in recently launching the Community Impact Programme, is not serving well the people of Tobago.

Adult education has over the decades been shown to produce little if any result from investments of money, public relations and photo opportunities, other than to provide employment to tutors and administrators.

Before shifting her responsibilities to the unaccountable miasma of adult education, Madame Secretary needs to alter radically the pointless drudgery of the primary schools in Tobago in 2025. The imposition on young children of acting principals, unqualified "teachers," chronically and predictably absent teachers, pointless, and wasted hours and days in regimented, cacophonic 1980s ethos schools must change. And they can be changed.

At secondary schools where mediocrity reigns, conformity dictates that where for three years students wander aimlessly at the "day care" and unqualified recipients of teachers' salaries attend to their private concerns, these things must change.

The two years of devotion to exam preparation that follow make inevitable the release (from day care) of unprepared, uncivic, unenthusiastic, hardened and unhappy young people. Schools, Madame Secretary, are not supposed to do that.

The primary and secondary schools can be transformed into modern settings where children and their families are served by trained and dedicated teachers and administrators, such that the children learn to love learning. Thus they are prepared to contribute to society.

Members of the Golden Lane gangs, the Les Coteaux gangs, the Mt St George gangs will not be registering for the Community Impact Programme. We know that. Neither will many people in less extreme circumstances. Once the victim of "institutional failure," that person does not seek yet another institution in search of success. The alienation suffered by children in academic "institutions" is long-lasting, if not unending.

The schools that have produced the unproductive, resentful people described so many years ago by Morgan Job as "unemployable," operate today as they did 40 years ago. Young people deserve much better from their self-described leaders. Unless we agree that it is desirable to march after them in lockstep toward a cliff.

A BLADE

via e-mail