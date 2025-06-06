Dil-E-Nadan to headline chutney Fusion Festival in South Africa

TT’s crossover band Dil-E-Nadan will once again make history when it headlines the first ever Chutney Fusion Festival in South Africa later this month.

A media release said, the Gasparillo band, led by Raymond Ramnarine, will perform two full concert sets at the Durban Exhibition Centre in Durban on June 15 and at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg June 21.

The invitation to lead this cross-cultural musical showcase follows the group’s sold-out debut in South Africa last year – a performance that not only made headlines but sparked a demand for more chutney soca in African markets. According to Raymond, the response was overwhelming and unforgettable.

“Africa feels like home in so many ways,” Raymond said. “There’s an energy in South Africa that’s magnetic, and to be invited back – not just to perform, but to headline a festival designed around chutney soca – is something we don’t take lightly. It’s bigger than us. It’s about our culture, our sound, and our story.”

The Fusion Chutney Fusion Festival, created by South African-based production house Fusion Life SA, promises to be a vibrant display of Indo-Caribbean pride and global artistry.

Alongside Dil-E-Nadan, the lineup will include Dutch-born Surinamese-Hindustani Baithak Gana singer Shivam Rajaram, Indian playback powerhouse KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), genre-blending Indian group DesiBlue, rising singer-actress Aadhya, and South African-based performers Shay Ramji, Risa Raeanne, and dance troupe Kashvita.

This dynamic blend of talent underscores the growing reach and relevance of chutney soca. What once began as a local fusion of Bhojpuri folk and Caribbean rhythm is now commanding international stages – resonating with diaspora communities and attracting new fans across continents, the release said.

But before taking the music to South Africa, Dil-E-Nadan returned home to celebrate Indian Arrival Day with fans. The band performed on TipSea, the Harbour Master’s signature cruise. Bandleader Richard Ramnarine noted the timing of the events is deeply symbolic.

“To be back home for Indian Arrival Day is special,” Richard said. “It reminds us of where this journey started. From our fore parents to our fans, this is for everyone who’s carried the flame of all forms of our music. We're just taking that fire to new places now.”

The group’s 2025 tour has already seen successful stints in Canada and the US, and following the South African leg it is due to play a series of shows across Europe. With the Ramnarine brothers at the helm, Dil-E-Nadan continues to strike a balance between tradition and innovation – bridging generations, geographies, and genres with their unique sound, the release said.

“This isn’t just about entertainment any more,” Raymond added. “It’s about building bridges. Whether it’s a backyard in Trinidad, a stage in Toronto, or a dance floor in Durban – our music belongs everywhere people enjoy having a good time.”