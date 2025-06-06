Dante seals 6-2 win for Soca Warriors in World Cup qualifier over St Kitts/Nevis

Dante Sealy of TT attempts to dribble around a St Kitts and Nevis player during a Fifa World Cup qualifier at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on June 6. -

The Soca Warriors moved a step closer to the final round of Concacaf's 2026 World Cup qualifying phase when they beat St Kitts and Nevis 6-2 in an enthralling encounter at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on June 6 in front of approximately 20,000 fans.

With the win, the Soca Warriors (seven points) momentarily moved to the top of the Group B table with a solitary game to go against Costa Rica (six points). The Costa Ricans play table-proppers Bahamas from 7 pm on June 7 and will be expected to get three points ahead of their clash with TT in San Jose on June 10.

The top two teams from the group will advance to the final round of qualifying and the Soca Warriors definitely strengthened their case as they pushed their goal difference to a healthy +10.

The third-placed Grenada (four points, +3 goal difference) still have a slim chance to progress and will need a huge win over St Kitts and Nevis (three points), to go along with the Soca Warriors suffering a heavy loss in San Jose.

CF Montreal flanker Dante Sealy, the son of former TT striker Scott Sealy, was the standout as he netted two goals, with Levi Garcia, Kevin Molino, Ajani Fortune and Nathaniel James scoring a goal each as the hosts scored four unanswered second-half goals.

It wasn't smooth sailing for TT in the early stages, though, as the St Kitts and Nevis team gave the home faithful unexpected palpitations as the teams went into the break locked at 2-2. At that point, the home team's defence looked just as susceptible as the visitors.

At the half, coach Dwight Yorke took off midfielder Andre Rampersad and left back Darnell Hospedales, who had 45 minutes to forget at the national stadium.

It didn't take long for the Soca Warriors to get on the scoresheet as returning striker Garcia tucked away from close range after a right-side cross from Rampersad in the ninth minute. Playing his first game for TT since the opening qualifier against Grenada last June, the Spartak Moscow player was a handful as the lone striker all night and should have arguably added to his tally.

In the 27th minute, Garcia had his penalty stopped by the feet of goalkeeper Julani Archibald after Sealy was brought down by the keeper. The guests then silenced the TT supporters when winger Gvaune Amory scored with a sweet finish into the bottom corner after a counter-attack a minute later.

TT's response was swift too as Sealy got his first international goal in the 29th minute, with a low, left-footed shot into the bottom corner after a smart cut back from Garcia.

In the frenetic, end-to-end first half, Tiquanny Williams levelled the scores at two apiece before the break when he beat the TT wall and goalkeeper Denzil Smith with a beautiful, left-footed free kick from just outside the area.

TT got a perfect start to the second half, as Molino converted a penalty in the 48th minute after he went down under a soft challenge in the area. St Kitts and Nevis still posed a little threat on the break, but the early second-half goal seemed to free up Yorke's attackers as they launched a shooting barrage at Archibald's goal.

Garcia and the lively Sealy both had presentable chances stopped by the St Kitts goalkeeper, while referee Natalie Simon waved off penalty calls for a challenge on Garcia in the 66th minute.

That non-call did little to deter the Soca Warriors, though, as Sealy got his second goal mere moments later as he calmly passed into the back of the net to make it 4-2.

In the dying stages, St Kitts and Nevis cut a vulnerable outfit as TT looked intent to run up the score. In the 85th minute, substitute Nathaniel James helped TT's goal pursuit when he skilfully led a swift counter to tee up fellow substitute Ajani Fortune to score from close range.

Four minutes later, James again put his name up in lights in national colours when he slapped a left-footer into the roof of the net from close range after receiving a cross from the left.

What looked to be an uncomfortable match for portions of the first half, turned out to be a facile victory at the final whistel as TT got their second win of the campaign.

On the road in Costa Rica, Yorke will be hoping his charges can take care of business as they look to punch their ticket through to Concacaf's final round.