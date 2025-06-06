Cops nab 28 illegal Venezuelan migrants at Mayaro bar

- File photo

Police have detained 28 illegal migrants found at a bar in Mayaro on June 6.

A release from the Police Service said officers of the National Special Operations Unit went to a sports bar in St Ann's Village, Mayaro, at around 1.50 am on June 6.

There, they found 28 Venezuelan women without proper documentation or identification.

The women were detained and taken to the Mayaro Police Station.

The bar owner, who is said to be assisting police with their investigation, was also taken to the police station.

Police said crime scene investigators and officers from the Mayaro Police Station collected evidence and facilitated medicals for the detained women.

The Immigration Enforcement Section and the Counter Trafficking Unit were notified and are expected to take further action, the release said.

ACP Smith and acting ASP St Clair co-ordinated the exercise.