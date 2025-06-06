Chief Sec urges THA to maintain its facilities

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre, cuts the ribbon on June 5 to reopen the refurbished Montgomery hard court. - THA

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine has called on the THA to ensure that the facilities under its jurisdiction are properly maintained.

He was speaking at the recommissioning of the Montgomery Hard Court, Bethel, Tobago, on June 5.

Augustine said, “While we celebrate today, one must bemoan that fact that we often don’t take very good care of our facilities and we struggle across the island, across the country, with maintenance of facilities that are owned by the state, and having this facility today being recommissioned should behove us all, heads of departments, administrators, secretaries and assistant secretaries to ensure that we put in place appropriate maintenance schedules to ensure that we maintain what we have.”

He said the Montgomery hard court was one of four being repaired simultaneously in Tobago.

“So we are repairing four courts and while this one always had the coloration to it, the other courts that were basically just asphalt and white lines, they too would be upgraded to meet this standard. So this is the standard across all hard courts across the island of Tobago.”

Augustine said the hard courts at Shaw Park are also under renovation and nine others are expected to begin soon.

He challenged the Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport and other entities to implement sporting activities for young people across the island.

Augustine said development was not just about building facilities but the activities that take place therein.

“I wish to implore the division, the coaches, the technical officers, to the extent that we appreciate that just building facilities really and truly is not development. The development comes with the programme of work that must be attached to this facility.”

He added, “So if all we do is just build this facility, have we really developed the community?

"Where are the programmes across the length and breadth of the island to ensure that our young people are engaged? That’s not just the division of community development, that is also on the village council, it’s also on the churches, it’s also on the sporting organisations in the community.

“You, too, have a responsibility to ensure that we provide sustainable programming for your young people and that we are not just investing tens of thousands and in some cases millions in sporting facilities that remain in ‘jumbie land,’ so to speak.”

Augustine said sport has the potential to transpose young people beyond their circumstances.

“Notwithstanding what we experience in this community and in others, sport is an avenue through which we can move young people up and out.”

He said he has been to several islands in the region with facilities that are far inferior to those in Tobago.

But he said those islands have still been able to produce sporting talent of a superior standard.

“How is it that we have territories spending less on sport, less on facilities but outproducing us? Then it means that it has to be more than just the money spent. It all boils down to what we do with what we have.

“It is about being a good steward and whether you have one talent or you were given five, you were expected to be good steward of that which you were given. And that is how talent multiplies and grows.”

Augustine said the hard court was an investment in Tobago’s social capital.

“It is an investment for which we expect young people to find meaningful engagement outside of vices that are negative. This is a facility that we are handing over to the community. Yes, it’s built by the THA, but it is owned by the people of Bethel, Montgomery and environs.

“It is owned by the people of Tobago. And when you own something for which you placed your resources into it, it means that you are investing sufficiently to take care of it. This is yours.”

Assistant secretary Wane Clarke said the division is hoping to erect a washroom near to the hard court. Consideration is also being given to erecting bleachers with washroom and change facilities, Clarke added.

“We are working hard to give Tobago that lift. We are going to continue to work for the youth of Tobago.”

Also speaking at the event were Terance Baynes, Bethel/New Grange assemblyman; Alex Simon, secretary of Bethel United FC; and Eurena Noel Moore, president of the Bethel Village Council.