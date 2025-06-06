Caribbean cultural celebration in Times Square

DJ Private Ryan -

Times Square will be feteing on June 10.

TSQ Live, organisers for the popular tourist destination, along with Brooklyn-based cultural organisation, I am Caribbeing will host a free cultural celebration at the square featuring Trinidad and Tobago-born DJ Private Ryan. The event will take place from 5-7 pm at 1560 Broadway, New York.

Private Ryan will also be bringing friends, a May 29 press release said.

The fete is being held in recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month, it added.

I Am Caribbeing’s founder Shelley Worrell said this was a “historic and unprecedented elevation” of Caribbean music and culture on a prestigious, international stage.

“This event is more than just music – it’s a testament to the strength and power of our heritage and it is with great pride that we bring the joy of the Caribbean to one of the world’s most iconic locations,” Worrell said.

Those attending are encouraged to walk with their national flags.

“The groundbreaking event is a joyful declaration that Caribbean culture is global culture that is here to stay and play, and that Caribbean American Heritage Month deserves its rightful space in the spotlight,” the release said.

Those interested in attending can RSVP at https://partiful.com/e/27U5EyMMsSsaGKv1fHjw.