Business chambers praise police fleet boost, urge accountability

New police SUVs parked at the Police Training Academy, Long Circular Road, St James, during a handing-over ceremony for 67 such vehicles on June 3. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The recent launch of 67 brand-new vehicles for police has sparked mixed but mainly hopeful reactions from stakeholders in the business communities, who praised the move while also calling for broader structural support and accountability.

The handover ceremony for the new fleet of Toyota SUVs, valued at $23 million, took place on June 3 at the Police Training Academy in St James.

On June 5, the president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), Baldath Maharaj, told Newsday that CCIC welcomed the initiative. He added it was not the first time the police have received new vehicles.

"While such investments are welcomed, vehicles alone will not translate into improved safety outcomes unless they are supported by adequate manpower and strategic deployment," he said.

"In Chaguanas, without a robust preventative maintenance plan, the operational lifespan of these vehicles may be short-lived. A well-maintained fleet is essential to ensuring 24/7 mobility and a timely police response."

He said experiences have shown that vehicles can fall out of service quickly if maintenance is not proactively managed.

Maharaj said CCIC is concerned about persistent issues such as low crime detection rates and delayed response times. He went on to say that Chaguanas has seen a population increase of about 50 per cent over the past decade.

"Yet there has been no corresponding growth in police personnel or supporting infrastructure. This disparity has placed additional strain on the current system and undermines the effectiveness of crime prevention efforts," he said.

"We would also like to see a strong emphasis on increasing crime detection rates alongside the introduction and expansion of restorative justice initiatives."

Maharaj highlighted the importance of first-time offenders being given an opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration rather than becoming trapped in a cycle that turns them into career criminals.

"Prevention, intervention and accountability must go hand-in-hand," Maharaj said.

"With a new minister of national (homeland) security now in place, the chamber is hopeful that there will be a renewed focus on ensuring that resources—such as this new vehicle fleet—are properly managed and deployed to the benefit of residents and business owners alike."

As he has repeatedly said publicly, Maharaj emphasised that the chamber remains committed to collaborating with the police and national security stakeholders to help create a safer and more stable environment for all.

He added, "In the short term, we will be asking for a meeting with the senior superintendent to update him on our concerns."

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin launched the SUVs aimed at strengthening public safety nationwide.

"These Toyota RAV4s, selected with direct input from officers, are now deployed across all 10 divisions and key specialised units. These new vehicles would afford the organisation faster response times, stronger police presence, and improved community safety across Trinidad and Tobago," a post on the police Facebook page said on June 5.

"This investment underscores TTPS's commitment to putting community first and staying ahead in the fight against crime."

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, a former policeman, was also present at the handover event.

On June 5, president of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce, Angie Jairam, also weighed in.

She recalled that for years, the police have been pleading for better and more crime-fighting tools.

She added that based on accounts from the public, when reports are made some police stations do not have vehicles to respond to crimes immediately.

"I am sure with time, some areas may have gotten better, but many are not at their full capacity, based on the level of criminal activities for some time. While the acting commissioner reported a reduction in some crimes, it is still a real problem in our country," Jairam said.

"In my view, any additional vehicles should be a plus. The question is, is 67 enough?"

She believed that the minister is trying to use what is quickly accessible to him in the short term for crime fighting.

"We hope this will positively impact our communities if any is assigned. There must also be a strict system for use and accountability for the upkeep of these vehicles," Jairam said.

"Policies for community policing and youth programmes in skills and sports training activities can help, which is the current government's plan. Hopefully, we should see these plans rolling out in due course."

Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC), highlighted that police mobility has long been a concern for the public, including the business community.

"A perennial complaint we often hear about the TTPS is their issue of mobility. Not being able to reach an active crime scene or one that has already occurred is often vented by people in the public domain," Singh said.

"This sizeable investment in 67 new vehicles should improve the response time of the police service across the country."

He said there are too many reports of police being unable to respond to a crime because the station's lone vehicle is on an inquiry or is in a state of disrepair.

"More vehicles should translate into more patrols, especially in the hot spot areas. The severity of the crime determines the number of officers who should be on the scene," Singh said.

"It should never be that transport is the determining factor in the strength of the response. The business community often raises the question as to why the patrols are substantially diminished after hours, on weekends and public holidays."

He said several serious crimes, including home invasions, have been known to occur during these times.

Singh also urged authorities to ensure smarter deployment strategies and to accompany these new vehicles with new technology.

"Investment should be sought in the direction of drone technology and street cameras. Traffic congestion remains an impediment even in emergencies," Singh said.

"The fleet of motorcycles should be increased as well. GSFCC is of the view that the police undertake an audit of its existing fleet and the vehicles that are not considered road worthy."

He charged that many vehicles remain idle due to simple issues such as brakes, tyres, wipers and other consumables.

"Vehicles deemed as scrap iron should be dealt with as such; hold a public auction and recover some much-needed funds for the service.

He also noted the urgent need for more youth-focused initiatives to counter the influence of gangs.

Singh added, "Gangs are notorious for targeting youths in schools and neighbourhoods. More police youth groups, community policing and police in schools where student indiscipline is high should be advanced by the ministry of national (homeland) security."