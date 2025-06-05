Soca Warriors' 26-man Gold Cup squad confirmed

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago men's football team during a training session, on June 4, 2025, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. TT face St Kitts and Nevis in their Concacaf Fifa World Cup qualifier, on June 6. - Faith Ayoung

Trinidad and Tobago's men's football team's 26-man squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup has been finalised, with the Soca Warriors lineup mirroring the squad which is currently in preparation for the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier with St Kitts and Nevis at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on June 6.

The Soca Warriors roster for the June 14-July 6 Gold Cup was confirmed via a Concacaf release on June 5. For each match day, though, coach Dwight Yorke will have the task of whittling his squad down to 23. Given a tough group D draw which includes Haiti, Concacaf powerhouse USA and guest team Saudi Arabia, Yorke's team will begin their Gold Cup campaign with a clash with the hosts US at the PayPal Park, San Jose on June 15. TT will then play Caribbean rivals Haiti at the Shell Energy Stadium, Houston on June 19, before wrapping up the group stages with a clash against the Saudis at the Allegiant Stadium, Nevada on June 22.

Ranked 100th by Fifa, TT have the lowest standing among their group D counterparts. The US are the highest-ranked group D team and the Concacaf region at 16th, with Saudi Arabia and Haiti ranked 58th and 83rd respectively.

At the 2023 Gold Cup, TT finished third in a group that was topped by the US and also featured Jamaica and St Kitts and Nevis. TT's lone win of the competition was a 3-0 win over St Kitts and Nevis in their first game, while they suffered a 4-1 loss to Jamaica and were dealt a 6-0 drubbing from the US.

The Soca Warriors team features regulars such as playmaker Kevin Molino, brothers Alvin and Joevin Jones, Spartak Moscow striker Levi Garcia, veteran defender Sheldon Bateau and 40-year-old goalkeeper Marvin Phillip. Young attacking talents such as Real Gill, Nathaniel James, Tyrese Spicer and uncapped CF Montreal winger Dante Sealy are also in the team, which features Crystal Palace youth player Rio Cardines as well.

There is no room in the Soca Warriors squad for Justin Garcia, Dantaye Gilbert, Duane Muckette, Reon Moore or defender Aubrey David, who served as captain under former coach Angus Eve.

When he revealed his squad for the St Kitts World Cup qualifier on June 3, Yorke mentioned the difficulty of trimming his squad for the Gold Cup matches.

"We're going to have an in-depth discussion about the players and squads and make sure we get the balance on every angle," Yorke told the media.

"Unfortunately, three players will have to miss out, but that's how tight it has been. That's the kind of competition I want. I haven't taken the job to make easy decisions."

Soca Warriors Gold Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith.

Defenders: Sheldon Bateau, Rio Cardines, Isaiah Garcia, Darnell Hospedales, Alvin Jones, Andre Raymond, Josiah Trimmingham.

Midfielders: Ajani Fortune, Wayne Frederick II, Real Gill, Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino, Daniel Phillips, Noah Powder, Andre Rampersad, Dante Sealy, Kaihim Thomas, Steffen Yeates.

Forwards: Levi Garcia, Nathaniel James, Isaiah Leacock, Isaiah Lee, Tyrese Spicer.