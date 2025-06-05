Resign, it's the right thing to do

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Never before in the history of this country have we witnessed such brazen and unrepentant conduct by some State board directors and CEOs who have not yet done the honourable thing and vacate their seats.

For these people to now try to justify their hold on power by way of the UNC's election campaign slogan "when UNC wins , everybody wins," is both misplaced and a convenient application of demonstrable disrespect and sheer boldfaceness.

It is nothing short of that regrettable blot on Caribbean democracy demonstrated by the former Guyana government which refused to vacate office and accept the election results when President Irfan Ali resoundingly won at the polls four years ago .

Convention and constitutional propriety dictate that state board members and CEOs appointed through political patronage must resign immediately after the election of a new government.

The logic is simple – state board members are an extension of the government of the day, selected to carry out executive policy or have an effective voice in the formulation of policies of the existing regime.

For these officials to posit a non resignation stance is a palpable refusal to accept the fact that they are political appointees standing as intermediaries between line ministers and government.

It is a violent assault on democratic norms and in contravention of our much coveted mantra of "smooth transition of power."

What is worse, is that the Opposition has refused to intervene to direct or instruct those officials to tender their resignations.

Any responsible Opposition Leader worth his or her office would have forthwith issued directives to these people to tender their resignations in the interest of democracy and democratic norms.

Madam Opposition Leader, this is a dangerous precedent and an unacceptable blot to this country's proud tradition of democracy, albeit only violated by these PNM appointees. I call on you to issue the directive now.

Kelvin Ramkissoon

Valsayn