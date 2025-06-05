New WASA board appointed

Members of the board of commissioners of WASA, from left, Indra Mohammed, Naveen Maraj, Roshan Babwah (chairman), Clyde Elder, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Barry Padarath, Minister of Public Utilities, Shivanna Sam, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Maurice J. Hoyte (deputy chairman), Tawari Tota-Maharaj, Chaitram Brown, Kern D. Saney and Patricia Herry. - Photo courtesy WASA

ATTORNEY Roshan Babwah has replaced Ravindra Nanga as chairman of the board of commissioners of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

A WASA press release on June 5 said that during a formal ceremony on June 4 at the Ministry of Public Utilities in St Clair, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath presented letters of appointment to the newly constituted board.

Babwah comes with extensive experience in both legal and corporate sectors, having also served as a principal consultant and a senior human resource manager.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and brings a strong background in governance and strategic leadership to the authority, the release said.

His deputy is Dr Maurice J. Hoyte, acting president of the Eastern Credit Union. Hoyte holds a PhD in Business Administration and brings to the board significant expertise in organisational development and strategy.

The other members of the new board are Tawari Tota-Maharaj, Chaitram Brown, Kern D. Saney, Naveen Maraj, Indra Mohammed and Patricia Herry.

The outgoing board, appointed by the previous PNM government, comprised chairman Nanga, deputy chairman Alston Fournillier and commissioners Colin O. Bartholomew, Carol Austin, Allister S. Bandoo, Joel Edwards, Jacqueline Branker-Cheesman, Sunita Cindy Lemet, Charisa-Marie Francois, Maurica Ramnarine Singh-Zoro and Akil McPherson.

Also in attendance at the ceremony on Wednesday were Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder and Shivanna Sam, the Parliamentary Secretary in that ministry.

WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday, who was appointed on December 1, still remains in this position.