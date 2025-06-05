Molino ahead of World Cup qualifiers: We will repay your trust

Soca Warrior Darnell Hospedales (2) takes part in a team training session, on June 5, 2025, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Faith Ayoung

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team captain Kevin Molino says his team will do all in their power to repay the faith and trust of their supporters with a victory over St Kitts and Nevis in their Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on June 6. Kickoff is at 7.30 pm, while gates will open from 5 pm.

The match is a pivotal one for both teams, as TT can move a step closer to Concacaf's final qualifying round with a victory, while St Kitts and Nevis will also stay alive in the competition if they can avoid defeat or get an upset win. TT (four points) are second on the group B table to Costa Rica (six points) after two matches, with Grenada (four points) and St Kitts and Nevis (three points) sitting third and fourth respectively. On June 4, Grenada stayed in contention to qualify for the final round when they hammered the Bahamas 6-0 at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in their third group game.

Grenada will play St Kitts and Nevis in their final second-round qualifier on June 10, with the Soca Warriors set to meet Costa Rica in San Jose on the same day. Grenada's big win moved their goal difference to +3, with the Soca Warriors' goal difference currently on +6.

Having announced a surprise retirement under then-coach Angus Eve in September 2023, the 34-year-old Molino is once again putting his body on the line for TT and is eager to deliver in the upcoming qualifiers after returning to the national setup last October.

"It's not just me. For TT, this is massive for all of us. I'm very excited to play. I haven't played international football – World Cup qualification – for a while. I'm looking forward to it," Molino told the media before a training session on June 5. "At the same time, I'm humble and I'm ready to work for my team to get results."

Molino just concluded a sterling 2024/25 league campaign with champions Defence Force in the TT Premier Football League, scoring 16 goals which was only bettered by Tyrone Charles (17 goals). The former Major League Soccer playmaker found the net in a big 6-1 aggregate win over Cuba in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers in March, with his predatory instinct also being on full display when he scored in a 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in the Unity Cup last week. Fondly known as "Nash," Molino is ready to spearhead coach Dwight Yorke's team which features a handful of players who are still fairly new to international football.

"It's a bunch of hungry guys who are ready to go and play and win a football game for TT. With the backing and support of the country, we just get a different energy and we want to repay them with our results."

Despite Grenada joining the Soca Warriors on four points, Molino said the game plan doesn't change for the hosts.

"We're just focusing on what the coach has planned for us and we're just going back to the drawing board as usual today (June 5) to work towards preparation for the game. We're just focused on getting the three points and we'll take care of the rest on the next day," he said.

In the last meeting between the teams, the Soca Warriors got a 3-0 win in the opening match of their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign. The Soca Warriors captain wants the supporters to rally behind the team and push them to another victory over St Kitts and Nevis.

"I'm anticipating a good turnout. The guys are fit and ready to go...I'm looking forward to seeing the fans out there to give us that 12th-man support. We'll try our best to make you all proud. Bring the energy and bring the vibes in the stadium."