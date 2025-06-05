La Brea shooting victim dies at hospital

THE 20-year-old man who was wounded in a shooting on May 30, at a beach in Point Fortin, has died at hospital.

Police said Jamieel Pierre, of Oilbelt Road in Vessigny Village, died around 10.40 pm on June 4 at the Point Fortin Hospital.

He was shot and wounded on the morning of May 30 while liming at the beachfront near Clifton Hill Beach Resort. Around 3.30 am that day, a female friend who left him briefly to use the washroom heard gunshots and found him wounded on the sand. He was taken to the hospital.

The Point Fortin police were notified and responded, but the shooter had already fled the scene.

Now that Pierre has died, officers from the Homicide Bureau Region Three police have been notified. Investigations are ongoing.