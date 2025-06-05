Jamaica, don’t lecture us, Trinidad and Tobago has right to stand its ground

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The editorial from The Gleaner urging TT to abandon its proposed stand-your-ground law reeks of hypocrisy, condescension and a disturbing denial of regional reality.

While Jamaica is currently reeling from the largest illegal firearms seizure in its history – 233 high-powered weapons and over 50,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in an industrial heater – its media dare lecture TT on the dangers of empowering citizens to defend themselves? This is not only irresponsible; it is offensive.

Let’s be clear: TT is a sovereign nation, not a colony of Kingston. We owe Jamaica no policy deference, especially not from a country where the homicide rate remains higher than ours and gun crime is a national emergency. If The Gleaner wishes to weigh in on governance, it should start at home, where 695 illegal guns were taken off the streets in just five months.

It is ironic that The Gleaner’s warning against stand-your-ground legislation was published on the same day its front page featured Jamaica’s largest ever illegal arms and ammunition seizure – a cache so massive it could arm a military company. If ever there was a moment to pause and reflect before preaching to your neighbours, that was it.

Sovereign right to self-defence

The Gleaner’s editorial implies that Trinidadians should accept vulnerability in the face of violent crime and trust in the same failing systems that have brought us here. But we refuse to be sitting ducks in our own homes. Stand-your-ground legislation isn’t a call to vigilantism – it is a legal reinforcement of our natural right to self-defence, particularly for women, the elderly, and the vulnerable, who cannot simply retreat when home invaders kick down their doors.

The Jamaican law The Gleaner cites already recognises justifiable homicide in self-defence, but it offers this as a reason not to strengthen our protections. That logic fails in a region where criminals are increasingly bold and armed with military-grade firepower.

Real consequences, not academic fears

The Gleaner trots out the familiar US cautionary tale of Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman to warn Trinidadians of "perverse results." But that context doesn’t translate here. Our demographic, legal and policing realities are fundamentally different. What we need are Trinidadian solutions for Trinidadian problems – not hand-wringing about American racist politics.

Moreover, there is no conclusive evidence that stand-your-ground laws increase crime. In fact, studies from Florida – the first US state to implement such a law – showed a significant drop in residential burglaries after enactment, particularly in counties with high legal gun ownership. Criminals were more cautious, and public confrontational crimes like robbery also declined modestly.

Texas, another stand-your-ground state, has maintained lower-than-average home-invasion rates, with strong public support for the law's deterrent value. When criminals know homeowners can legally defend themselves, they think twice.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s call to “light them up” is not extreme – it is a necessary response to a terrifying reality. Only in her most recent post-Cabinet briefing, she reinforced what she called the sacred duty of a government: to protect its citizens and empower them to protect themselves. That is not provocation. That is leadership.

So when The Gleaner lectures us about democracy, perhaps it should instead reflect on how a shipment large enough to arm a military company made it through Jamaican ports undetected until the last moment. That is a far graver threat to democracy than laws that protect a mother from being raped and killed in her living room.

To Jamaica, we say this: tend to your house first. As the great Bob Marley once sang in Running Away:

“You can't run away from yourself.”

Jamaica cannot escape the mess within its borders by projecting fear onto ours. TT will stand its ground – because we must and because we can.

DR VIJAY RAMLOCHAN

via e-mail