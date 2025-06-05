Increase Kids Agro World gives waste a second chance

IKAW founder Louisea John-Browne, right, is assisted by Osaro Joseph. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“Compost today, to achieve zero food waste tomorrow.” That’s the message and mission of Louisea John-Browne, founder of Increase Kids Agro World (IKAW), a vibrant San Fernando-based initiative cultivating sustainability through children, compost and community.

IKAW started as a virtual agri-camp but has since grown into a movement. It has hosted over five annual agri-camps for children and mothers, reaching more than 1,000 children across over 50 schools locally, regionally and internationally. The initiative blends science, sustainability and storytelling, introducing children to topics like vegetation, livestock, agro-processing and composting. One popular tool is the Plantabet, a fun, colourful workbook that helps children learn the alphabet through plants.

John-Browne told Newsday IKAW was born in a place of upheaval – a difficult period which forced her and her family to relocate. But it also strengthened their deep-rooted involvement in agriculture through their then five-year-old business, DLB Agriculture. For although they had to move away from their home, the new experience of raising her children in an agricultural setting inspired her to begin educating other children about the beauty of agriculture. The business rebranded during the covid19 pandemic, with a mission to educate children and their mothers in agriculture.

The family’s relocation led to the development of a nature park, that focused on recycling – plastic, food waste and kitchen gardens made from recycled items.

John-Browne said one of their first moves was to collaborate with agricultural consultants, agronomists, agri-entrepreneurs and enthusiasts.

“We received overwhelming support from the agri-community and stakeholders, both public and private, which made our dreams come alive.”

At the heart of IKAW is a composting model that is as practical as it is educational.

“We believe the seeds we plant in our children today will bear the fruits of a more secure, self-sustaining tomorrow,” John-Browne explained. “We continue to work together to make agriculture an exciting, accessible and transformative path for every child in our nation by educating them in the area of composting.”

She said the inspiration to focus on children came naturally. “My children are nine and seven and with us every step of the way. If they can learn what we are doing, so can other children. It’s crucial to expose them from a tender age to agriculture. We wait too long to educate them, and by then, they see it as a ‘dirty job’ or ‘last resort.’”

Through composting, John-Browne believes IKAW is addressing not only waste, but climate change, food insecurity and the lack of youth opportunity. “We started by recycling plastic bottles and food waste and creating kitchen gardens from recycled materials. That project was short-lived, but it opened our eyes to two major global problems: food waste and the need for natural fertilisers.”

John-Browne’s team comprising agronomists, technical experts and research chemists who operate a continuous composting model. “While others are asleep, our team is on the streets and in the markets collecting market refuse and organic waste. The process is lengthy, but the end product is always worth the wait.”

She described IKAW as “kids-driven and agri-centred –” a philosophy that goes beyond branding. “On our team, I lead as a wife and mompreneur together with technically sound agri-experts and research and development chemists. (But) I am a mom before I am a manager,” she explained. “Our aim is to ensure kids are awakened and aware of the need for agriculture to be centre stage both now and in the future. We are agri-focused. Our goal remains to help the Caribbean achieve zero food waste by offering recycled composting solutions to homes, businesses and governments.”

This effort has had tangible impact, as IKAW’s composting not only reduces landfill contributions but provides a chemical-free fertiliser for farmers and home gardeners. “We’ve begun a journey which would secure the future of agriculture.”

The end product, IKAW Premium Compost, is a chemical-free, lab-tested fertiliser soon to be on shelves across Trinidad and Tobago. So far, in 2025 alone, the team diverted more than 2,500 kg of food waste from local landfills. “To us, that’s a major start for a growing business.”

IKAW also actively tracks its impact. “We track all waste collected throughout San Fernando and its environs, helping farmers, restaurants and food production facilities dispose of waste meaningfully while supporting a circular economy.”

But the journey hasn’t been easy. “One of the greatest challenges we initially encountered was gaining respect for the ‘seemingly dirty work’ we were doing,” she said.

“Our present challenge is securing proper land space to recycle the large volumes of organic waste we now receive from various organisations.”

A challenge that underscores a broader issue. “Trinis dump 154,000 tonnes of food each year,” she noted, referencing a 2023 SWMCOL report. “We are considered by the World Bank to be the most wasteful country in the region. IKAW desires to use these facts to turn waste into wealth.”

And her ambitions go beyond TT. “We are working towards being the ‘go-to’ business for organic waste recycling and compost in the Caribbean,” she said. The goal? A centralised model farm where children can visit and see composting in action, from start to finish. “We want to make our country a hub for converting food waste into valuable resources.”

John-Browne is also the TT chapter leader of the International Network of Women in Agriculture, a role that aligns perfectly with IKAW’s vision. “It brings structure and professional guidance to our operations and makes the platform stronger to reach more kids both locally and internationally.”

She also recognises the challenges women face in agriculture. “Being a woman in a male-dominated field can present itself as a threat. But being passionate, strong, focused and consistent can propel you further. I’ve been inspired by women like Dr Tammy Gray-Steele and Kerisham Boodhai. They show us what’s possible.”

With strong partnerships from both public and private sectors, including Namdevco, Cepep, the Agricultural Development Bank, the National Training Agency, Linkup Waste Management, FGBMFI and Rinn Industries, IKAW has strengthened its reach and its role in Environmental, Social and Governance and Sustainable Development Goals alignment, especially around SDGs 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

But for all the high-level development talk, John-Browne remains grounded. “We’ve seen kids develop an awareness of food waste, desire healthier lifestyles and begin entrepreneurial thinking. We know seeds have been planted, and they’ll take root and grow.”

As IKAW continues to give waste a second chance, John-Browne’s rallying cry for World Environment Day is a reminder that change starts in the soil, and in our homes. “Help us to be leaders, not followers. Support our cause. Let’s compost today to achieve zero food waste tomorrow.”