How social media has become Interest Media

Social media has become interest-driven, not follower driven. -

Businesses across the Caribbean have been voicing their frustrations: “Marketing feels harder than ever.”

For years, many brands have been accustomed to simply throwing money at ads — whether on radio, TV, newspapers, or digital platforms — and expecting sales to roll in. But today, the landscape has shifted dramatically.

Your audience and customers no longer want to be sold to or drowned in repetitive ads or content that doesn’t entertain, educate, or inspire.

We’ve officially entered what’s being called the era of Interest Media — where the power no longer lies in how many followers you have, but in how engaging, relevant, and valuable your content is. Notice when you search for something on social media, the next 30 posts are around the topic that you looked for or engaged with, as it shows up on your feed? Whatever you show interest in is what shows up in your feed in abundance.

As Gary Vaynerchuck puts it, “People that have never posted — if they post a remarkably good piece of content, that piece of content now has the ability to get more views than something I post. And I’m one of the most followed people in the world.”

In short: followers no longer guarantee attention.

Today, it’s all about whether your content speaks to people’s interests and whether the algorithm believes it deserves to be seen.

What’s changed in social media

1. Social media has become interest-driven, not follower-driven.

Algorithms now prioritise what each user is interested in — not who they follow. This means small creators and brands can outperform big names if they create content that captures and holds peoples attention.

2. Raw, real, authentic content wins.

Gone are the days when polished grids and perfect aesthetics ruled. Audiences want stories, behind-the-scenes, and real-life moments they can connect with. Your feed aesthetic doesn’t matter, people want good content.

3. Video is no longer optional — it’s foundational.

Video drives the most reach and engagement (on social media). Brands still relying only on images and text are missing out on the platforms’ most powerful format. You should also do a competitor analysis to see which content type is performing best (reels, videos, carousels, photos, etc) That way you know exactly what is working best month over month with your audience.

4. People want to connect with people, not faceless brands.

Whether it’s the founder, a team member, or an ambassador, audiences want to see the human side of the brand.

5. Ads should be your best-performing content.

The best ads are no longer just trying to sell you something, the best ad strategy now is to spend money behind your best-performing organic content to amplify its reach.

6. You must know exactly who you’re for — and who you’re not.

Brands that try to appeal to everyone end up appealing to no one. Today’s winners are hyper-specific in their audience targeting.

7. Engagement rate per follower matters.

With follower counts losing significance, one of the most important metrics is engagement rate per follower — how many of your followers actually interact with your content. This signals whether you have a loyal, active community or just vanity numbers. Everybody in marketing should know this number every single month.

What Caribbean businesses need to understand

If you’re a Caribbean business, here’s what you must take away to thrive today:

• Stop obsessing over follower counts. Focus instead on creating content that sparks meaningful engagement — comments, shares, saves, reactions. The days of showing off big follower numbers are over.

• Prioritise engagement rate per follower. A smaller but highly engaged audience is far more valuable than a large but silent one. This metric reflects the true health and loyalty of your community.

• Make video a central part of your strategy. Whether it’s product demos, behind-the-scenes moments, founder stories, or customer features — video is what grabs attention and fuels algorithm reach.

• Show the human face of your brand. Caribbean audiences love connection and storytelling. Step forward as the founder, feature your team, or work with relatable ambassadors to put a face behind your brand.

• Experiment boldly. Not every ad or post needs to be perfect. Test content that may feel raw or unconventional — the goal is performance and resonance, not perfection.

• Get clear on your audience. Speak directly to the specific people your product or service is meant for. Don’t water down your message trying to please everyone.

• Stay adaptable. Social media today demands real-time interaction and constant evolution. What worked last year or even last month may no longer apply. Stay curious, keep learning, and don’t be afraid to pivot.

Social media marketing has undergone a dramatic transformation — and Caribbean businesses that cling to old models will find themselves increasingly frustrated.

This is no longer a game of buying attention or outspending competitors.

It’s a game of earning attention by delivering value, quality content, authenticity, and connection.

Those who embrace this new era of Interest Media will find themselves not only surviving but thriving — building brands that resonate deeply, spread widely, and grow meaningfully across the Caribbean and beyond.