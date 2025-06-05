FFOS: Oil being dumped in abandoned boat

Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) corporate secretary Gary Aboud shows discarded oil on an abandoned fishing vessel at West Point Gourde, Chaguaramas, on June 4. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE environmental advocacy group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is claiming a company is illegally using a derelict fishing vessel in Chaguaramas as a dumping site to discard engine oil after it services boats.

FFOS corporate secretary Gary Aboud took the media to the site located off Point Gourde, Chaguaramas, which appeared to be a graveyard for boats.

There were almost a dozen boats including tugs, fishing vessels and old yachts, all either partially submerged or entirely sunken in some cases.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) number painted on the boat’s bridge, corresponds to a fishing vessel named Bywater Liberty.

Its hull is divided into multiple compartments, one of which was filled with at least 12 feet of oil while another had seven feet of oil.

He said FFOS first received complaints weeks ago about oil in the waters off Chaguaramas and made the discovery after it began its own investigation.

“We came and we boarded about 40 different vessels. But in this one, we found it very suspicious in that it was parked next to an oil tanker barge that is used to specialise in removing waste oil from ships.”

He claimed the motivation behind the act was financial.

“It’s very expensive to take away oil and to have it properly re-purposed, but it’s much cheaper just to dump it in the sea or to dump it in a derelict vessel.” He appealed to the government to take action but noted it had limited powers.

Aboud threatened to eventually name the owners of the derelict vessel and the company responsible for dumping the oil.

“The legislation doesn’t command our government sufficient authority to charge these derelict companies. So all we can do is shame them and we will.”

“You’re talking about an approximate maybe 1,000 barrels of oil that is here. So we are asking the authorities to fingerprint all of the oil that is here, and in the barges, and compare them”

Aboud did not name the company, but accused the owner of living a lavish life while disregarding the effect his company’s actions was having on the environment.

“The owner of the barge is a very well-known corporate guy, who drives a very affluent car and he’s very successful. But you can make a lot of money by doing the wrong thing. And that is what is happening here.”

Aboud claimed the oil in the boat is leaking out slowly and affecting fishermen’s livelihoods.

He bashed critics who he said accused him of being political.

“We are not in party, we are in nation building and we are not attacking our government. We are appealing to them to come to our rescue with the greatest of respect and we are offering information or services or effort.

“The election is over and this is about nation building and protecting the fishermen.”

He called on the authorities to act with urgency.

“Oil spills are like rape. You have to respond right away. You can’t come a week later to say, ‘I come to investigate the rape.’ It has to be an immediate and urgent response.”

“This area used to be the richest area for banking. We don’t get salmon here any more. You don’t even see the schools of footballers (sergeant major). We used to have millions of them. On Sunday we came and we dived here looking for fish but there’s nothing living here.”

Aboud said one drop of oil can have an everlasting impact on the ecosystem.

“We have studies that show that there’s major contamination of hydrocarbons in our fish. And why is it in our fish? Because criminal elements are taking short cuts and government agencies are not investigating.”

He called on the authorities to “follows the money.”

He said he planned to approach the owner directly in a bid to address the situation.

“I will talk diplomatically to the owner of the vessel and explain my concerns.

“When I spoke to him, he told me he doesn’t moor his boat here, but the fishermen tell me the boat has been here for years. So there’s a sense of dishonesty in the way things are going so far.

While there, officials from the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) including director Dr Ava Maxam arrived in a Coast Guard boat.

Maxam said they were aware of the claims and came to get oil samples to begin their investigation. Aboud meanwhile called on the government to toughen the laws surrounding environmental damage.

“The water pollution rules haven’t been properly tested. So we are asking on our new government to exercise the authority that parliament has given them to use the rules to charge the culprit.” He called on the government to make criminal behaviour expensive for companies. “They should be charged tens of millions of dollars. Make them pay.

“The last time anyone was charged for any water for any oil pollution is back in 2013. After that no one was ever charged for a single oil spill in Trinidad.”