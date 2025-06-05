Drupatee, Kurt Allen, in musical tribute to Sundar Popo

IN commemoration of the 25th death anniversary of the legendary chutney singer Sundar Popo, a play by the same name is being staged at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando over a four-day period, from June 5-8.

Sundar is an Iere Theatre Production, last staged in 2014 and 2015 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando. Original members of the cast included close friend of the legend the late Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), uncrowned Queen of Chutney Drupatee (Ramgoonai), and crossover singer Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal).

This time around, Drupatee will again grace the stage. In the absence of Stalin, calypsonian Kurt Allen will take his place, Kendel Jaggernauth will replace Rikki Jai, and Omare Asson, Brother Marvin. Shabeer Mohammed plays the lead role as Sundar for the third time. Singer Kurtis Gross has also been cast.

Joey Rivers is once again assuming the role of musical director, providing live music for the singers.

School shows will give students younger than 25 or who have never heard about the iconic singer, a glimpse into his life and how he revolutionised chutney music that is now embraced the world over.

The musical highlights aspects of his music, life and many loves, battle with diabetes and eventual death in May 2000, as well as some of the important political and social events that dominated the society from 1970.

Writer, director and producer Victor Edwards told Newsday the play is set around the time Nannie and Nanna was recorded in 1970 and how that catapulted Popo into the limelight.

The controversy surrounding that incredibly successful song which he heard at a ‘farewell’ (akin to a bachelor’s night, which takes place on the eve of an Indian wedding), and later recorded and propelled him into fame, is also delicately explored.

Edwards said, “There are so many things about that year, 1970 – the year of the Black Power movement and for an East Indian man from the country to sing a song that was making history and excelling in the era of the revolution, was a fantastic movement.”

Embodied in the play are references to the black power movement; the protest and riot on Coffee Street, San Fernando by oil and sugar workers; the death of TT's first prime minister Dr Eric Williams; the growing popularity of chutney music, seen as encroaching in the space of calypso music; confrontation between Indians and African Trinidadians for cultural space and the tension that emanated.

The bottle-pelting incident at the Soca Monarch competition in 1995 when Chutney Soca winner Sonny Man was booed and pelted as he attempted to perform his hit Lotela, which had not yet been accepted in the mainstream music industry, is also chronicled in the play.

Edwards said this production is a powerful celebration of the music, culture and legacy of the genius that was Sundar Popo.

He said he wanted to do it during the month of May which marked both Popo's death and Indian Heritage months, but he could not get the space at Sapa or the Naparima Bowl to do so.

“Local Indian music would have taken a different tone had Sundar not popularised chutney. His effort spawned a whole genre of music and a cadre of performers in both the East Indian and African communities. Just as much as calypsonians Sparrow is ours, Stalin, Scrunter, Kees, is ours, so too, Sundar is ours. A man who changed the cultural landscape, bring it from behind hidden closed doors and making, not only TT, but the Caribbean and the world recognise how important it is to us."

Sundar will play to school audiences, approved by the Ministry of Education, on June 5 at 9 am and at 12 noon. On June 6 there will be one school show starting at 9 am.

Shows for general audiences will begin on Friday evening at 7 pm, on Saturday at 7 pm, and on Sunday, at 5 pm.

Tickets are available at Nigel Khan’s Long Circular Mall, Price Plaza, Chaguanas and C3 Centre outlets, at Bhagan’s Drugs, South Park, RIK Bookstore, Gulf City and Island E-ticket.