DADA & Projects hands over tree house to Aripo community

DA.DA & Projects officially handed over the tree house to the Aripo community, at the Aripo Community Centre on Sunday June 1.

DA.DA is a non-governmental organisation with the broad aim to facilitate the development of and installation of art in public spaces in ways which enhance and protect the physical environment and support communities through collaborations and partnerships for environmentally sustainable art and artistic-ecological projects.

The tree house project is an initiative that has been ongoing for the past seven years.

The project was originally designed as part of the proposed Tacarigua play-space project approved by the Tunapuna-Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) for location within a small section of the Orange Grove Savannah in 2017. It was later decided to incorporate the play-space within an overall space re-design that could assist in resolving aspects of the urban planning issues specifically it's vending challenges.

But the process was discontinued and after various internal discussions, it was decided that DA.DA would collaborate with the village council in the Aripo community. The final structure, redesigned for the new location, was completed and installed between 2024-2025. The main individuals behind the design and installation of the tree house were installation artist Dean Arlen and architect Sean Leonard.

The intention of the project is to provide an example of the ways in which local art and design could enhance public and community spaces. This provides the opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago artists, architects and craftsmen to create functional and aesthetically pleasing indigenous art design items and installations. The specific focus on a play-space creates a safe space for children and their caregivers that stimulates their imaginations while aesthetically enhancing the surrounding communities. With the involvement of the community and the children, this interactive structure could also foster a sense of community pride and togetherness and an appreciation for indigenous art and design.

For more information on DA.DA & Projects email dadaprojectsadm@gmail.com or call Dr Rhoda Reddock at 480-5762.