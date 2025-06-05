Cops fear for safety as they protect former PM

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

AT the top of a winding hill with idyllic ocean views, amid the mansions and expensive real estate of Goodwood Park, Diego Martin sits a derelict camper van.

The van stands out not only because of its state, but also because of the bright blue markings on it which identify it as an official police vehicle.

Parked metres from the sprawling multi-storey, split-level home where former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley now lives, the dilapidated vehicle is supposed to be the post for officers assigned to protect Rowley and his family.

However, officers are asking who will protect them from the elements while they protect Rowley.

The van has no door, or rather there is one but it is leaned against the van after it fell off years ago. Part of the van is covered by a tarpaulin because the vehicle leaks when it rains.

Moss-covered and unable to move as the tires are flat, the van seems as though it would be more at home in junk yard, surrounded by all the other vehicles left in ruin after protecting and serving the nation.

The interior of the van fares no better with the fabric on the built-in benches torn and tattered.

There is no air conditioning, and the only breeze circulating in the cabin comes from a broken fan, with no cover, whose motor hangs precariously onto the base and is only connected to it by wires wrapped in duct tape.

The only source of electricity is an extension cord running from Rowley’s house to the van.

There is also no running water and officers have to use an portable toilet installed nearby and wash their hands with bottled water afterwards.

Police sources told Newsday about the state of van and when we arrived to see it ourselves on June 3, Rowley was standing outside the house next to his shiny new Jeep Wrangler SUV in conversation with another man.

The dilapidated van is the last thing anyone driving into Rowley’s yard sees ahead of them before turning into the driveway.

Yet still, police say complaints about the van have gone unaddressed for years.

Police told Newsday when Rowley announced his resignation, they believed their time there would come to an end, as he would no longer be prime minister and therefore not entitled to state security.

But, alas, they were told their assignment will not end yet as Rowley would be given protection for an additional six months after leaving office, a perk entitled to anyone who held that office.

Still, they remained optimistic that their situation would improve as he would advocate on their behalf, since it would be his daily residence.

They hoped he would not be able to ignore the state of the van and the plight of its occupants but that hope slowly faded as it has been three months since he demitted office and nothing has happened.

An officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said despite reporting it to senior Western Division and Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) officers, nothing has ever really been done to improve their conditions.

“They actually changed the booth to this one because the other one was worse than this. So picture that.”

The source said officers always felt as though they were being strung along.

“They always say they're working on it and nothing has been done… Every time they say, ‘Yeah, yeah, we're working on it.’ But I guess they think we've been there for six years in it like that, so what is six more months.”

Asked how officers deal with the conditions, especially when it rains, the source said, “What you mean ‘What happens when it rains?’ You get wet! You put yourself in the corner of the booth and hope for the best.”

The officer added the booth is not fit for anyone, much less people who are being afforded the honour of guarding a country’s former leader.

“The dogs in the yard have running water closer to their kennel than the police have to their booth. So that should say something.”

Acting CoP, Police welfare unaware, but repairs coming soon

Newsday asked Rowley if he was aware of and satisfied with the conditions, and if he had ever raised a concern over the conditions with any senior members of the TTPS or the national security minister.

However, we received no response.

Head of the Police Welfare Association Gideon Dickson and acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin both said they were unaware of the state of the van.

After sending videos and pictures of the booth to Benjamin on June 3, he dispatched members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) facilities management team to assess its state.

Speaking with Newsday hours later at the TTPS’ unveiling of its 67 new Toyota RAV4 SUVs, he said the conditions were “unfortunate” and he has begun to remedy it.

“The TTPS is putting things in place to ensure we make the necessary adjustments and changes to ensure better working conditions for our officers.

“So we are going to change the seating and fix the doors and those other things to ensure the officers have better working conditions.”

“It was not brought to our attention at the time. Now that it has been, immediately we are going to work on it.”

Benjamin said he was committed to ensuring officers’ morale is remains buoyant and praised the officers assigned there for their dedication.

“I want to commend them for continuing to be there and to work under those situations. Now we are going to make sure the situation and circumstances are much better so they can feel prouder and go to work in a much better work environment.”

Dickson said he also made some inquiries about the state of the van and was told the repairs will begin “almost immediately.”

He said those short term repairs include fixing the door, installing a generator, placing a tent over the booth, installing and connecting a water line and pipeline and relocating the portable toilet.

Addressing the issue of officer morale Dickson suggested although the GEB officers tasked with protecting state officials are “highly trained and motivated”, they should not have to work in those conditions.

“Anything that impact and officer’s working conditions has a direct impact on their ability to function and function effectively.

“The situation is being addressed though and will further uplift the morale of the officers who do that duty.”