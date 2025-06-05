3 heroes who made us proud

2025 Miss World TT Anna-Lise Nanton. - Photo courtesy Agape Focus Photography

THE EDITOR: I write to express immense national pride and offer heartfelt congratulations to three outstanding Trinidadians/Tobagonians who have recently brought great honour to our country.

Firstly, tremendous congratulations to Miss World TT, Anna-Lise Nanton, for her remarkable achievement in making it to the Top 40 at the Miss World competition. Her success in winning the crucial Head to Head Challenge truly showcased her intelligence and poise.

Anna-Lise’s grace and elegance throughout the competition are truly worthy of our national pride, and she has represented our country with distinction.

Secondly, I extend warmest congratulations to our very own track star Jereem Richards for winning the bronze medal at the Grand Slam Track. Jereem consistently shines as an athletic star, and his dedication and talent are an inspiration to us all.

Blessings to him as he continues to excel and push forward. He is a true son of the soil and a wonderful example to our upcoming athletes.

Finally, I celebrate Joshua "De Pan Man" Regrello for gaining international recognition as a Guinness world record holder for his incredible steelpan marathon in December. This is a monumental achievement for Joshua and for our national instrument.

Furthermore, I extend congratulations and admiration to Joshua's father, Junia Regrello, who stands as an exemplary father in TT. His positive support for his son's unconventional transition from law to pan is truly admirable and serves as a powerful message to all parents: support your children positively in whatever choices they make.

These individuals embody the spirit of excellence, dedication, and resilience that defines TT. They have made us all incredibly proud. I wish them all continued success in their respective endeavours.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail