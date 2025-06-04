Tribute to storytellers at Little Carib

Paul Keens Douglas performs at the Raize Sports Bar on Cipriani Boulevard as part of the Jam in de Junction Series. Photo courtesy Rubadiri Victor -

Storytelling geniuses Paul Keens-Douglas and Theodora "Auntie Thea" Ulerie will be honoured at a special event at the Little Carib Theatre, in Woodbrook, on June 5.

The event concludes the two month Season of Anansi Folklore Festival.

Festival founder Rubadiri Victor said, “Trinidad and Tobago continues to produce phenomenal storytellers generation to generation – on every single street corner, in every lime, and in every medium. Sometimes we take this gift for granted. I believe it is time we pay tribute to the elder geniuses and pioneers.”

The event just added a tribute to the recently deceased legendary rapso elder Brother Book to the ceremony.

A Tribute to the Storytellers will pay tribute to four generations of TT storytellers: ancestors represented by Brother Book; the elders represented by Keens-Douglas and Auntie Thea; the in-between generation represented by Roger Alexis of Santana fame; and the younger ones by Ro’Dey (Rodell Cumberbatch) who opened the door for the new social media influencer stars of today.

To Victor all represent generations of the Anansi spirit. Cocktails will be served from 6 pm, and the ceremony will begin at 7 pm. Patrons can then move four blocks over to the Big Black Box Theatre on Murray Street for the after-party and festival closing from 9 pm-1 am.

Victor said the tribute is long overdue.

"Keens-Douglas is one of the most important artistes the Caribbean has produced. At one time in the late 1970s and early 80s he was everywhere – on radio, albums, tapes, videos, books, and onstage at the Little Carib. Keens-Douglas was multi-media before there was multi-media."

A pioneer in the development of the oral traditions and the use of the vernacular as a literary form, Keens-Douglas has to his credit nine books, 15 albums, three videos, 16 CDs and two DVDs. His work has a wide appeal and he has given the world characters such as Tanti Merle, Vibert, Slim, and Tall-Boy. His stories have been featured in many well-known international publications and have been translated into French, German, and Japanese."

Auntie Thea has kept West African and Caribbean storytelling traditions alive for decades, reclaiming ancestral folktales for contemporary performance. Also known as Sojourner Culture, the Mystic Storyteller, and now Storyteller 868, Ulerie is the co-ordinator of Baku Productions and is founder/creative director of Culture House, a facility for developing cultural awareness among young people. She has done school tours, corporate retreats, and international performances consistently for years spreading the gospel of traditional ancestral storytelling.

In the last decade, Victor said, TT has produced a prodigious slew of prolific online storytellers. Of this cohort, a handful have distanced themselves from the pack, with brilliantly crafted skits that have won large local and international followings. That push in the online space was led by the boundary-breaking work of Alexis and his irreverent puppet Santana. He was quickly followed by Ro’Dey who created the template for others to follow. These storytellers continue the work of previous generations, reflecting contemporary realities to audiences, and keeping the trickster spirit of Anansi alive.

Brother Book was a rapso artist, a trade union supporter, and an East Port of Spain community activist. He served as secretary of the John John and Environs Improvement Organisation, a member of the East Port of Spain Cultural Alliance, and president and public relations officer of the St Joseph Road Youth Movement. Book worked closely with the young men in his community, particularly through the sport of football and served as the manager of the RSSR Football Academy. Book was one of the rapso elders who helped build the strong multi-generational rapso movement of the 1990s which helped change the face of TT music. He was known for his provocative rapso poems Message to the Young Intellectual and That was a Friday about the day of the 1990 attempted coup.

The two-month long folklore festival, The Season of Anansi was launched on April 16 at Imax, Port of Spain. It staged three performances as part of its National Bookstore Reading Tour.

On May 15 the team launched the three-week international multi-media exhibition The Black Infinite: The Rise of Afro-Futurism, at Imax, Port of Spain. Afro-Futurism refers to storytelling by black, brown, and ethnic peoples free from shackles and stereotype – including black sci-fi and fantasy. The exhibition continues until June 7.

For more info about the festival visit https://www.seasonofanansi.com/