Top cop on 67 new SUVs for TTPS – Expect faster response

DRIVING HIS BOSS: Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin prepares to give Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander a "spin" in one of the newly acquired Toyota RAV4 SUVs at a handing over ceremony on Tuesday at the Police Training Academy in St James. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

POLICE have added 67 new SUVs to their fleet, at a cost of $23 million, in a bid to not only improve the operational efficiency of the service but to also address chronic complaints by the public about the slow response times and lack of vehicles, to deal with reports of crime.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony on June 3 at the Police Training Academy in St James, Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin said he expects the vehicles will be put to good use.

He added that each of the nine police divisions will receive at minimum, three new vehicles, while some will be given to specialist sections such as the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) to help improve the police’s response time to crimes.

“These vehicles are not just tools, they are symbols of our commitment for faster response times, greater visibility in our neighbourhoods, and also to enhance our capabilities,” Benjamin said.

Noting the importance of police being equipped with the right resources, he added that law enforcement must be mobile and responsive. He said the vehicles represent not just an investment in infrastructure, but also in trust and service delivery.

The top cop told the gathering he hoped the vehicles, in addition to improving police response efficiency, also leads to increased patrol coverage, especially in under-served areas. “Let it be clear, these vehicles will not sit idly by,” he declared.

“They will be used for greater deployment within TT to ensure safer streets, quicker support and stronger bonds between the police and the public. We want to ensure that we build greater confidence among the citizens of TT.”

Benjamin used the opportunity to assert that police are “ready to deal with the crime situation.”

He said the new vehicles will “empower” the divisions and enhance officers’ safety and operational capabilities.

“They will be able to respond quicker to any complaints. And as we go out there it is our intention to bring high quality service with these vehicles.”

ALEXANDER: POLICE MUST BE ALL OVER

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, who was also at the handing over, said delivery of the vehicles was “long in coming.” He smiled as he looked at reporters standing in front of the Toyota RAV4 SUVs and said, “Today is a good day.”

He said he had no intention of delivering a lengthy speech as he did not want to delay delivery of the SUVs to the various policing divisions.

“I want when we leave here, almost immediately, these vehicles must go out into the streets and perform (their) role and function with the police officers present." Alexander said it was important that the public see an increased presence and visibility by the police.

“Let members of the public see law enforcement officers all over this country again. On the highways, bye-ways, on every street and corner.” He warned police to use the vehicles to be better at their jobs.

“Law enforcement officers are important. You can drive all day and all night without enforcement, (but) you are just another vehicle on the road, and we don't want that. We want law enforcement officers to enforce the law at all times. We want a zero tolerance approach.”

Alexander, who resigned as a Senior Superintendent in March to join the UNC and enter electoral politics, said it is “our duty" and responsibility to prevent crime. He acknowledged his faux pas adding, “I said ‘our’ because I still live there apparently,” as he pointed to the recruits’ quarters.

160 NEW VEHICLES IN 8 MONTHS

At least 160 vehicles have been purchased for the TTPS – all from Toyota Motors – in the last eight months.

In October, the service got 93 new vehicles including 31 Corollas, 25 RAV4s, 23 Hilux vans, seven Prados, four Land Cruisers and three Fortuners.

Days before those were delivered, then national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds, during a Standing Finance Committee meeting in Parliament, said the TTPS had 2,219 vehicles but only 1,393 were operational.

Asked about the decision to buy the RAV4s on Tuesday, Benjamin said it was made in consultation with officers and based on the needs of the TTPS.

“We would have consulted with our officers on which brand of vehicles which would give us better service. We also looked at the terrain of our island, and based on these recommendations, this type (the RAV4) was the preferred choice and therefore we went into that arrangement.”

Benjamin said the vehicles 67 are fully owned by the TTPS and pledged to not let them be become rundown or neglected. They were purchased at a cost of $23 million. He said a maintenance plan has been devised to ensure the vehicles are serviced in a timely manner.

“There is going to be a proper inventory where we are going to be able to look at these vehicles and know exactly when they are due for servicing and ensure that the servicing is done.”

Acknowledging that previous problems with servicing was partly fuelled by financial woes, he promised to work with stakeholders to fix it. “We are going to put the necessary things in place to ensure that these issues will not be a problem.

“We are going to work with our finance department to ensure certain procedures are put in place so there will be timely maintenance of these vehicles.”

Asked about plans to refurbish the 800-plus vehicles down for repairs, Benjamin said police are working to get more of them back in service and dispose of the derelict ones.

“We have specialists who will be looking at these vehicles to determine exactly how they should be disposed of. Those that could be used for parts, based on the recommendations of the experts, we will use for parts. And the others that needs to be disposed of, we will do that.”