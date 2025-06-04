Ro’dey celebrates ten years with Love Is? comedy showcase

Malaki, Wetty, Miss Janice, Fleeky and Candice are just some of the cultural artefacts Trinidad and Tobago got from the mind of Rodell “Ro’dey” Cumberbatch. -

Malaki, Wetty, Miss Janice, his comedic reinterpretation of Candice’s famous roll along Diego Martin’s Main Road, Fleeky and trademark line, “Confidence is everything” are just some of the cultural artefacts Trinidad and Tobago got from the mind of Rodell “Ro’dey” Cumberbatch.

He will celebrate a decade in entertainment with his Love Is comedy showcase on June 21 and 22 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s Road, Port of Spain.

It is going to be a one-man comedy experience, a media release said.

A major component of it will be a kids’ edition on June 21 from 3 pm and then the adult version later that evening from 8.30 pm. The kids’ edition is designed for children between five-17 will highlight the creativity of young performers through dance, music and comedy segments.

Another adult show will take place on June 22 from 6.30 pm.

The release said, “Love Is? is a comedic exploration of the many forms of love – romantic, familial, self-love and even the hilariously complicated kind.”

The show promises to bring his famous characters like Trevor, Miss Janice and AhriteDeh to life, it added.

The release said award-winning theatre icon Penelope Spencer will direct the show which is a celebration of his journey as well as a love letter to fans who supported him over the years.

“I’m really excited to share this show with everyone. It’s been ten years of laughs, lessons, and plenty of characters, and I’m grateful for the love and support along the way,” he said.

Ro’dey said the showcase was successfully held in the British Virgin Islands in May.

The release added that this showcase highlights an important chapter in Ro’dey’s career.

“Love Is? Invites audiences to laugh, relate and celebrate the journey of love and life- Caribbean style.”