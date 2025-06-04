Rise Guyana announces US$29m close on real estate, infrastructure fund

Kristine Thompson, co-founder and managing partner at Rise Guyana - Kristine Thompson's LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN: Rise Guyana has announced the final close of its inaugural private investment fund at US$29 million, the first institutional real estate and infrastructure fund in Guyana.

Backed by global investors from the US, United Kingdom, Europe, South America and the Middle East, the fund capitalises on Guyana’s rise as the fastest-growing country in the world and the new frontier for high-impact investment. The closing comes as international oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron square off in a high-stakes arbitration battle over a US$1 trillion oil discovery in Guyana’s Stabroek block—underscoring the country's growing strategic significance on the global stage.

“This fund reflects our confidence in Guyana’s transformation and our commitment to building long-term value with local roots and global vision,” said Kristine Thompson, co-founder and managing partner of Rise Guyana.

Guyana’s Stabroek oilfield – home to an estimated 11 billion barrels of reserves – has not only enabled Exxon to reclaim its crown as the most valuable US oil company, but it’s also projected to generate US$182 billion in profits for Exxon and partners, and over US$190 billion in revenue for the Guyanese government over the next 15 years, according to Wood Mackenzie. The scale and profitability of Guyana’s oil – extracted at a breakeven cost below US$30 per barrel – have made it “one of the most prized oil and gas projects on the planet,” according to industry analysts. As a result, Guyana’s economy tripled in the last five years and is estimated by the International Monetary Fund to grow at close to 15 per cent annually for the next five.

Rise Guyana is an institutional fund manager dedicated to developing the assets that power Guyana’s economic transformation. Led by a Caribbean-based team with decades of frontier-market experience, the firm combines local roots with global governance standards.

Key projects in the pipeline include:

• A dual-branded Marriott City Express and Marriott City Suites extended-stay hotel near Ogle Airport and Exxon HQ;

• Modular housing manufacturing for rapid, low-cost construction at scale;

• A private aviation services hub at Ogle and Timehri airports;

• Multi-phase greenfield residential developments in growth corridors enabled by new highway, new bridge and shore base infrastructure.

• A critical mass of built, multi-family developments

The fund targets a net internal rate of return of 30 per cent through a barbell strategy that balances stable yield with opportunistic growth, offering a compelling profile for investors seeking frontier alpha in a de-risked environment.

“This is more than a real estate fund — it’s a platform for national transformation,” added Thompson. “We’re combining frontier returns with institutional governance to help shape the physical, economic and social future of Guyana. This is the first of many funds to come.”

As the world’s eyes turn to Guyana, Rise Guyana is offering a rare opportunity: to build with purpose in a nation rising on the strength of its natural resources, its people and its promise.