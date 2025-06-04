Retiring CCJ president hailed for contribution to regional jurisprudence

WELL DONE SIR: Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) president-designate Winston Anderson, 3rd from left, shakes hands with president Adrian Saunders on Tuesday at a special sitting of the court at Queen's Hall, St Ann's to honour Saunders' contribution to Caribbean jurisprudence as he retires after a 48-year career. - Photos by Jeff K. Mayers

Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) president Justice Adrian Saunders was hailed as a man of integrity, compassion and humour during a special sitting of the court to celebrate his retirement on June 3 at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.

President designate Winston Anderson said Saunders gave 48 years of substantial and impactful legal service to the region.

“This morning we honour and celebrate the achievements of a genuinely consequential Caribbean jurist. It is truly poignant we have gathered here today in the place where he took his oath of office to serve as a judge of the CCJ. Now we return to honour the close of his truly remarkable contribution to the court.

“Through his work, he has shown an unwavering commitment to justice, promoted the rule of law and championed judicial reform and education, while remaining deeply committed to the intellectual and legal growth of the Caribbean people.”

Anderson outlined Saunders’ achievements, from being one of the third cohort of graduates from the University of the West Indies Faculty of law in 1975, to working as a legal barrister and solicitor in his place of birth, St Vincent and the Grenadines, where he established the firm of Saunders and Huggins in 1990, before being appointed a judge in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) in 1996. He was appointed to the ECSC’s Court of Appeal in 2003 and served as acting Chief Justice between 2004 and 2005.

In 2005, Saunders was among the first cohort of judges to join the CCJ bench, and the last in active service. He was a founding member of the Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers and served as the chairman from its inception in 2009 to 2019.

Saunders became president of the CCJ on July 4, 2018 after being recommended to the Caricom Heads of Government by the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC). He played a key role in the CCJ’s public education, its organisational restructuring and strategic direction, leading the development of the court’s first strategic plan in 2012 and its second in 2019.

There were 16 speakers at the sitting. These included CCJ judges Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, Denys Barrow, Peter Jamadar, Chantal Ononaiwu, Chile Eboe-Osuji, TT’s Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Guyana’s acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Guyana's’s acting chief justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, Bahamian chief justice Ian Winder and Barbadian chief justice Leslie Haynes.

Other speakers included UWI Mona law professor Tracy Robinson, Organisation of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations president (OCCBA) president Donovan Walker, ECSC acting justice of appeal Reginald Armour, RJLSC deputy chairperson E Ann Henry, and judge’s aid Sheldon Cambridge.

Anderson said under Saunders’ leadership, the administration of justice by the CCJ remained steady and virtual hearings continued during the covid pandemic. He said Saunders had authored 83 opinions, 43 of which were sole opinions and 18 of which were joint opinions

Several speakers hailed Saunders for his compassion and patience when it came to dealing with the people to whom the law was applied, his commitment to protecting human rights, and his work on the importance of procedural propriety. They quoted the first paragraph of his judgment in the case of Mc Ewan et al vs the AG of Guyana, saying it epitomised his approach to the law.

“Difference is as natural as breathing. Infinite varieties exist of everything under the sun. Civilised society has a duty to accommodate suitably differences among human beings. Only in this manner can we give due respect to everyone’s humanity. No one should have his or her dignity trampled upon, or human rights denied, merely on account of a difference, especially one that poses no threat to public safety or public order.”

He was hailed as a mentor, a friend, an advocate for the most vulnerable, and as someone who was beloved and respected, someone of intellectual brilliance and unwavering integrity, a steadfast advocate who carried well the responsibility that comes with being part of the justice system. Saunders’ peers and students said he had a soft spot for the marginalised and urged them to check if their jurisprudence really served the public.

The judges said they had not seen him angry and he was respectful of opinions, even if he did not agree. They said they were deeply thankful to have worked with him and would miss his counsel. They said his time on the bench was filled with precedent making decisions.

Saunders’ work within the judicial education system was acknowledged by several speakers, who said he was always willing to listen to and offer advice to law students. He served as chairman of the ECSC’s Judicial Education Institute from 2001 and 2004/ His work continued with the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute (CJEI), where he earned a fellowship in 1998 and was the institute’s intensive study programme course director for several years.

Many speakers wished Saunders happiness in his retirement with his wife Marilyn, his children and daughter-in-law and his absolute delight in his grandson Thomas. His aide, Sheldon Cambridge, who had been with him for over 20 years, said the only time he had seen Saunders be greedy.

“When Thomas comes downstairs, he’s like, “Where Thomas? Give him to me.” This is the happiest I’ve ever seen him.”

Saunders said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of well wishes and said no words could express how extremely touched he was by the tributes.

He said his father had been a schoolteacher who led a strike against the colonial government in SVG and had been punished for this, and his mother used to tell him her breast milk had dried up because of the stress.

“I guess some of the attributes I brought to the bench can be attributed to my parents and what they went through.”

Saunders said he came to the law by happenstance as he had won a Canadian scholarship and didn’t care what he studied. He said it was the tutor who was helping him with the application who suggested law.

He said no institution worldwide had been studied or written about as much as the CCJ. He said the work which had been done showed that the CCJ was able to hold its own against any appellate court in the world.