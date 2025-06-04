Reducing road rage
THE EDITOR: For any readers who do not know what road rage is, let me enlighten them.
It is the sudden, violent anger provoked in a motorist by the actions of another driver.
So, here are some tips on reducing road rage:
* Get enough rest. Lack of sleep leads to loss of control.
* Limit alcohol consumption. Alcohol consumption can make you rageful and impair your driving.
* Leave earlier for your destinations.
* Play soothing music in your vehicle.
* Be aware of your driving. Tell yourself it was not the driver's fault. It was the guy in front of them.
* Put pictures of your loved ones on the dashboard. You want to return home safely to them.
* This behaviour can cost you tickets, lawyers, court costs, damage to vehicles, higher insurance rates.
Keep calm, TT. Road rage is a lose lose proposition.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
