Producer stages one-act play on psychology of criminals

Tyker Giselle Phillip – performer, stage manager, director, producer and playwright. Photo courtesy Tyker Phillip. -

What would you do if you were terribly wronged and had the opportunity to take matters into your own hands?

This is the question Tyker Giselle Phillip will explore in her play Poison, as well as the possible consequences of such a decision.

In Poison, characters Akia and D are planning a murder and are discussing whether or not they should go through with it, and how the act would affect their relationship and their community.

The performer, stage manager, director and producer explained she attended a workshop with actor, director, filmmaker and screenwriter Eric Barry last year and the script was a homework project.

“An incident that happened with me popped into my head. I thought, ‘What would I have liked to come out of this situation? I would have liked to see justice served.’ But what does justice look like? And so we have Poison – What would happen if I decided to go behind this person who I felt wronged me.”

Poison, a dramatic reading by Poinero Productions, is a play in one act. Phillip said it is the first time actors Tafar Chia Lewis and Nickolai Salcedo have worked together and she believes their energies, presence and acting abilities matched.

“From the first rehearsal we started dissecting the text and realised no one else could play these two characters. They suit the roles so well, they work well together and they play off each other really nicely.”

Set in a "hotspot" area, background sounds are used to enhance the intimate scene on stage and they help carry the story along. They are sounds almost any resident would hear outside their homes so it’s not set in any specific location.

Asked about the concept behind the play, Phillip said she is fascinated by the psychology of criminals.

“Why would we take it upon ourselves to leave our homes where we have lights, water, WiFi and go get rid of somebody. What is the why? What is the intention? What is the turning point? Should we do this?

“Those changes that happen in us are not just physical, but they're emotional, they're spiritual. But a lot of people don't think beyond the heat of the moment, and in me writing it, it unfolded.”

In the play the audience hears about the incident that sparks the discussion, and hopefully the audience will understand why the couple believes killing someone is worth putting their lives and family at risk for what they think is justice.

“And what looks like justice for one doesn't necessarily look like justice for the other person. You also realise through the text that it's not just the two of them. There are other people that this will have a ripple effect on, and I'm not sure if folks think about beyond the people who we see on the front page or we hear about. We just see their name and a comma and their age and where they died. But what about the families? What about who they leave behind, because even if they don't die, they go to prison.”

She said she loves listening to people’s stories which all contribute to the colour and personality of her writing.

For example, she worked with several prisoners and prison officers for their Carnival calypso shows. In 2019 she had her first independent show, Mansplain, in which she spoke to a prisoner about how he felt to be unable to see his children and what it meant for him to be overlooked by the general public.

She previously worked with Population Services International Caribbean, a global nonprofit organisation focussed on the encouragement of healthy behaviour and empowering people. While there she visited many “hotspot” areas and said the residents were some of the most welcoming people she ever met.

She also had her own experiences growing up and living in Gonzales, Belmont. She recalled, in her late teens, she would lime with drug and gun dealers. But, she said, unlike now, the bosses all encouraged her and other youths in the area to get an education and pursue their dreams. She heard their stories as well.

“I felt like these are some stories that could get injected into by work, specifically the humanity of the men and women in those spaces. Because, at the end of it all, they are people and they have these beautiful, complex lives that most don't get to witness. We only see them in moments of extreme turmoil and frustration. We don't see the joy. We don't see the happy moments.

“And in sitting in discussion with Tafar and Nickolai, I realise how the society's perceptions of the spaces that we live in can ultimately shape who we are and how we move around in the world.”

The production is a fundraiser to assist the dance group, the Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts and Folk Performing Company (BFT), to go to Montreal, Canada as part of a cultural exchange programme with West-Can Folk Performing Company.

She is a member and drama facilitator at BFT, which is celebrating its 27th anniversary this year, and 25 dancers and drummers are expected to head to Canada in July.

“I love working with BFT. It's beautiful to see children from my neighbourhood dance and just be free on stage. And we have really young drummers as well, so to get to see them have the opportunity to travel, some of them for the first time, it's going to be magical. I can't wait.

So, as part of my individual fundraising I’m doing Poison.”

She will be performing and teaching some workshops to children there as it is part of her mandate to encourage youths to get involved in cultural arts. She said she will not live forever and intends to ensure continuity through storytelling, dance and music.

Poison will take place at Think Art Work TT, Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain from June 6-8.

To purchase tickets or for more info call 760-7687 or 388-3710.