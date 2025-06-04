Pope must raise voice against genocide

Pope Leo XIV AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The voice of the Pope Leo XIV, in relation to the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza, being committed by Zionist Israel, must become as strong and as loud as the voice of St Oscar Romero, who as Archbishop of San Salvador, before he was martyred in 1981 by the US, supported a right-wing dictatorship and shouted from the altar, "In the name of God I order you, stop the repression."

He was moved to action by the horrors being inflicted on the people, mostly poor, by the government of the day.

A moderate tone and diplomatic words do nothing to convey the feelings of revulsion we all should have at the daily unspeakable crimes against humanity being inflicted on the Palestinian people, Muslims and Christians, by Israel.

The Roman Catholic Church must do more. Its ongoing failure to be more strident in its criticism and to continue characterising this as simply a war and not as genocide, does nothing to help stop this unprecedented slaughter of men, women and children, and the ethnic cleansing now being carried out with the active support of the US.

The prevailing silence of our own local leadership is telling and begs the question: what really are our priorities as Christians? Thankfully, among the faithful there are those who have had the courage to speak out, sometimes at great cost, like Fr Gerard Paul in Grenada. He and others like him will be remembered.

Our leadership, locally and internationally, should take a page out of their book.

A name like Leo, meaning lion in English, suggests courage. Time will tell if it's only a name. In the meantime we pray for an end to the Palestinian genocide.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin