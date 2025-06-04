Point Fortin brothers charged with Coast Guard officer’s murder

Dacian John was killed in Point Fortin on May 2. -

TWO brothers from Point Fortin have been jointly charged with the murder on May 2 of 36-year-old Coast Guard officer Dacian John.

Keston Logie, 35, and his brother Dashawn “Shawn” Logie, 30, both of Gerald Street in New Lands Village, were expected to appear before a master in the High Court on June 4.

Keston is an electrician while his brother is a labourer.

In addition to the murder charge, they were also charged with two counts of robbery with violence and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

After consultation with Deputy DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal on June 3, police were instructed to lay the charges against the brothers.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, led the investigations and Cpl Latchman laid the charges.

On May 2, the victim, who was from La Resource Road South in D’Abadie, was shot while sitting in his parked car on Cassia Avenue, talking to friends.

Three men, two with guns, accosted him and robbed John and his friends of cash and valuables.

Gunshots were heard, and John was seen bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital and was declared dead shortly after, around 2.25 am.